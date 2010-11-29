Black Eyed Peas, Jazmine Sullivan and Flo Rida lead Nov. 30 release slate

After two extremely crowded release slates, we start to see the trickle to year”s end begin. To be sure, there are still big acts putting out new sets this week, such a The Black Eyed Peas and Flo Rida, but don”t look for a near total takeover of the Billboard 200 as we”ve seen in recent weeks.

[More after the jump…]

Eric Benet, “Lost in Time” (Reprise): Smooth R&B singer releases fifth studio album with a little help from Faith Evans, Chrisette Michele and Ledisi. First single “Sometimes I Cry” also registered high on the Urban AC chart.

The Black Eyed Peas, “The Beginning” (Interscope): After “The E.N.D.” comes “The Beginning,” right? In this case, it comes wrapped in the usual array of beats, raps and the occasional melody. If “The Time [Dirty Bit]” is any indication, Fergie, Will.I.Am and the others have another hit on their hands.

El DeBarge, “Second Chance” (Geffen): DeBarge returns after a 16-year absence, working with new producers like Michael Angelo, as well as evergreens such as Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis. Guest include Faith Evans (Who does she think she is? Nicki Minaj?), 50 Cent and Fabulous.

Flo Rida, “Only One Flo, Part 1” (Poe Boy/Atlantic): Top-selling digital download artist releases his third album, which includes his hit, “Club Can”t Handle Me,” and assistance from Dr. Luke, Lil Wayne, Ludacris and Gucci Mane.



Tim McGraw, “Number One Hits” (Curb): Country superstar releases another best-of set with addition of new song, “Felt Good on My Lips.”

Soulja Boy, “The DeAndre Way” (Stacks on Deck/Interscope): Soulja Boy, born DeAndre Way, puts out his third album loaded with singles “Pretty Boy Swag” and “Blowing Me Kisses.”

Jazmine Sullivan, “Love Me Back” (J): Former Grammy nominee for best new artist and Billboard”s Rising Star Award honoree comes back with second album chock full of personal songs, including “Bust Your Windows,” a tune about bashing up an ex”s car, according to NPR. Watch out!

Various Artists, “Glee: The Music, Vol. 4 (Columbia): In the continuous, never-ending stream that is “Glee” releases comes this 18-track set from Season Two, including New Direction”s chart-topping take on “Teenage Dream,” “Forget You” (with Gwyneth Paltrow), “Marry You” and “(I”ve Had) The Time of My Life.”