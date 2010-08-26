Bon Jovi records four new songs for ‘Greatest Hits’ out Nov. 9

Bon Jovi has recorded four songs for a new greatest hits collection set to street Nov. 9. First single, “What Do You Got,” goes to radio next week.

Producer Howard Benson (Daughtry, Papa Roach) produced the new single,which the wrapped up earlier this week in Los Angeles. We ran into him in Las Vegas yesterday at a party to hear the new Santana album (which we”ll write about shortly. Benson also produced the Santana collection, along with Matt Serletic). It was Benson’s first time working with the boys from New Jersey and he raved about the track, caling it “classic Bon Jovi” and about how great Jon Bon Jovi”s voice sounds.

The best-of set comes in two configurations: The single disc “Greatest Hits” includes 16 songs, including two new tunes, while “Greatest Hits- The Ultimate Collection” is a 28-track edition, with all four new songs.

Tracks included on both sets include “Livin” on a Prayer,” “Always,” “It”s My Life,” “Wanted Dead or Alive” and “Who Says You Can”t Go Home,” for which the band won its first Grammy.

