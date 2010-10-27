Bon Jovi sets 2011 North American tour dates

10.27.10 8 years ago

The sun never sets on a Bon Jovi. We think Jon, Richie and the other ones (okay, we kid, David and Tico) have been tour continuously since 1980. They just keep circling the globe over and over.

So we”re not surprised that more Bon Jovi dates have been announced  for 2011, in support of the band”s “Greatest Hits” set that comes out Nov. 9.  As we previously wrote, “Bon Jovi–The Circle Tour” will play in movie theaters across the land on Nov. 8. Additionally, the band will appear on “The Today Show,” Nov. 12;  A&E”s “Private Sessions,” Nov. 17; “The American Music Awards,” Nov. 21 (see other performers here); “Larry King Live,” Nov. 22; “Ellen,” Nov. 23 and CNN”s “Heroes,” Nov. 25.  These Jersey Boys are hard workers.

Below are the 2011 North American tour dates:

February 9                     State College, PA          Bryce Jordan Center                
February 11                   Pittsburgh, PA               Consol Energy Center  
February 14                   Toronto, ON                  Air Canada Centre                   
February 18                   Montreal, QB                 Bell Centre                              
February 21                   Raleigh, NC                  RBC Center                            
February 24                   New York City, NY        Madison Square Garden           
February 25                   New York City, NY        Madison Square Garden           
February 27                   Washington, DC            Verizon Center                        
March 1                        Boston, MA                   TD Garden                              
March 2                        Philadelphia, PA            Wells Fargo Center                  
March 4                        Uncasville, CT              Mohegan Sun Arena                 
March 8                        Chicago, IL                   United Center                                                  
March 17                       San Antonio, TX            AT&T Center                           
March 19                       Las Vegas, NV              MGM Grand Garden Arena                                           
March 22                       Salt Lake City, UT         EnergySolutions Arena
March 25                       Vancouver, BC              Rogers Arena  

Around The Web

TAGSbon jovicircle tourworld tour

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 3 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP