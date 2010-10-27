Bon Jovi sets 2011 North American tour dates

The sun never sets on a Bon Jovi. We think Jon, Richie and the other ones (okay, we kid, David and Tico) have been tour continuously since 1980. They just keep circling the globe over and over.
So we”re not surprised that more Bon Jovi dates have been announced for 2011, in support of the band”s “Greatest Hits” set that comes out Nov. 9. As we previously wrote, “Bon Jovi–The Circle Tour” will play in movie theaters across the land on Nov. 8. Additionally, the band will appear on “The Today Show,” Nov. 12; A&E”s “Private Sessions,” Nov. 17; “The American Music Awards,” Nov. 21 (see other performers here); “Larry King Live,” Nov. 22; “Ellen,” Nov. 23 and CNN”s “Heroes,” Nov. 25. These Jersey Boys are hard workers.
Below are the 2011 North American tour dates:
February 9 State College, PA Bryce Jordan Center
February 11 Pittsburgh, PA Consol Energy Center
February 14 Toronto, ON Air Canada Centre
February 18 Montreal, QB Bell Centre
February 21 Raleigh, NC RBC Center
February 24 New York City, NY Madison Square Garden
February 25 New York City, NY Madison Square Garden
February 27 Washington, DC Verizon Center
March 1 Boston, MA TD Garden
March 2 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center
March 4 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena
March 8 Chicago, IL United Center
March 17 San Antonio, TX AT&T Center
March 19 Las Vegas, NV MGM Grand Garden Arena
March 22 Salt Lake City, UT EnergySolutions Arena
March 25 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena
