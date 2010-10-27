Bon Jovi sets 2011 North American tour dates

The sun never sets on a Bon Jovi. We think Jon, Richie and the other ones (okay, we kid, David and Tico) have been tour continuously since 1980. They just keep circling the globe over and over.

So we”re not surprised that more Bon Jovi dates have been announced for 2011, in support of the band”s “Greatest Hits” set that comes out Nov. 9. As we previously wrote, “Bon Jovi–The Circle Tour” will play in movie theaters across the land on Nov. 8. Additionally, the band will appear on “The Today Show,” Nov. 12; A&E”s “Private Sessions,” Nov. 17; “The American Music Awards,” Nov. 21 (see other performers here); “Larry King Live,” Nov. 22; “Ellen,” Nov. 23 and CNN”s “Heroes,” Nov. 25. These Jersey Boys are hard workers.

Below are the 2011 North American tour dates:

February 9 State College, PA Bryce Jordan Center

February 11 Pittsburgh, PA Consol Energy Center

February 14 Toronto, ON Air Canada Centre

February 18 Montreal, QB Bell Centre

February 21 Raleigh, NC RBC Center

February 24 New York City, NY Madison Square Garden

February 25 New York City, NY Madison Square Garden

February 27 Washington, DC Verizon Center

March 1 Boston, MA TD Garden

March 2 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center

March 4 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena

March 8 Chicago, IL United Center

March 17 San Antonio, TX AT&T Center

March 19 Las Vegas, NV MGM Grand Garden Arena

March 22 Salt Lake City, UT EnergySolutions Arena

March 25 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena