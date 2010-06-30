Box Office: ‘Eclipse’ has single-day record in its sights after $30 million midnight

“New Moon,” we hardly knew ya. Only eight months after “The Twilight Saga: New Moon” set a midnight record for $23.5 million in ticket sales, the third installment in the “Twilight” phenomenon, “Eclipse,” has surpassed that total with an estimated $30 million in sales for Tuesday into Wednesday.

Part of the increase has to be credited to the inclusion of IMAX screens for “Eclipse,” but that isn’t enough to account for the $7 million jump. What might have assisted in the increase is the fact “Eclipse” has opened in 4,416 theaters, the largest number in history. Summit is still calculating the final total at this time.

More intriguing is if “Eclipse” can surpass the all-time single day record of $72.7 million “New Moon” grossed on Nov. 20, 2009. Many wondered if that was possible with a midweek summer launch, but it’s looking very likely that number will be quickly smashed by end of day today.

In other box office news, “Toy Story 3” continues to play to the masses with another $8.9 million on Monday for a new cume of $235 million. It’s expected to quickly relinquish the top spot to the “Eclipse” vampire saga.

“Eclipse” will also face competition from the opening of “The Last Airbender” on Thursday.

Look for continuing box office updates throughout the July 4 holiday weekend on HitFix.

