Box Office: ‘Faster’ makes a holiday jump but ‘Harry Potter’ rules Thanksgiving

Unlike Christmas, Thanksgiving is traditionally a slower box office grosser than the Wednesday before it or Black Friday following so it was no surprise to see most of the frame’s new debuts take a tiny tumble. On the other hand, the fact one of this week’s new films, “Faster,” had a significant jump in ticket sales was worth keeping an eye on as the big movie weekend progresses.

“Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Pt. 1” still ruled Thanksgiving with another $11.6 million and a new one week cue of $170 million, but it was down 20% from the day before. The Dwayne Johnson thriller “Faster,” on the other hand, was up 21% for a much smaller $1.9 million, but considering the rest of its competition the results have to be somewhat encouraging for distributor CBS Films. The R-rated revenge flick has $3.5 million to date.

Second place went to the other family friendly flick this frame, “Tangled.” Disney’s 3-D animated comedy grossed $8.3 million in its second day of release and is looking for anywhere between $58-65 million for the five-day weekend.

“Unstoppable” and “Burlesque” both scrounged up about $2.5 million to tie for third. Like “Faster,” the Tony Scott thriller saw a significant jump on Turkey Day, but “Burlesque” was down 12% from its debut. At this point, it will be hard for the Cher and Christina Aguilera musical to hit the $18 million estimate Sony Pictures was hoping for earlier in the week.

More disappointing was the performance of Jake Gyllenhaal and Anne Hathaway dramedy “Love and Other Drugs.” The Ed Zwick directed film found just another $1.9 million for what should be a $13-14 million holiday frame. The two Oscar nominees still have a while to go before they can open a movie, but give them time.

Look for continuing box office updates tomorrow on HitFix.

