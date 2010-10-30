Box Office: ‘Saw 3D’ cuts deep at No. 1 Friday with $10.7 million

10.30.10 8 years ago

Considering how badly last year’s “Saw VI” performed at the box office, executives at Lionsgate must be breathing a sigh of relief over “Saw 3D’s” $10.7 million debut on Friday.  The previous installment opened to a shocking  $14.1 million, far below the previous $30-33 million debuts of the “Saw II-V.”  At this rate however, “Saw 3D” should at least find $23-25 million over the holiday weekend.  And yes, those higher 3D ticket prices won’t hurt.

Dropping over 70% from last Friday’s opening was “Paranormal Activity 2.”  The other horror flick in the marketplace grossed $5.8 million on Friday for a new eight-day total of $54.9 million.  For the weekend, “PA2” should scare up between $16-18 million total, but it’s hard to see this thriller matching the original’s $107 million take from only a year ago.

Still chugging along in third was the Bruce Willis and Helen Mirren thriller “Red” with another $3.4 million and a new overall cume of $52.4 million.

The fourth slot was occupied by “Jackass 3D” which laughed up another $3.1 million and should — no joke — pass the $100 million mark by Sunday.  The film’s success clearly shows there was a void in the marketplace this month for a funny comedy aimed at younger audiences (unlike “Red” for example).

Rounding out the top five was Clint Eastwood’s “Hereafter” which found $2.4 million on Friday and should end up with another $5-6 million for the three-day.  The afterlife drama has grossed $17.4 million to date.

Look for final weekend estimates tomorrow on HitFix.
 

http://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/1.2.6/jquery.min.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.validate.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.form.js

Get Instant Alerts – Breaking News from HitFix

By subscribing to this e-alert, you agree to HitFix Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and to occasionally receive promotional emails from HitFix.

Follow HitFix on

RSS Facebook Twitter

 

http://images.hitfix.com/assets/580/bn_alert_newjs.js

Around The Web

TAGSbox officeFRIDAYHEREAFTERJACKASS 3DPARANORMAL ACTIVITY 2redSAW 3DWeekend

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP