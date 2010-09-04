Box Office: ‘The American’ out duels ‘Machete’ for no. 1 Friday

Who says George Clooney can’t open a movie? The Oscar winner has been criticized for not living up to the box office potential of some of his peers (unless they are joining him of course), but after a successful run with “Up in the Air,” he’s given Focus Features a Labor Day weekend gift with “The American.”
Even with mixed reviews, “The American” found $3.9 million on Friday for what should be anywhere from $14-16 million over the 4-day frame. That’s not blockbuster, but considering how little press Clooney did for the picture, they’ll take it.
In second place was the Robert Rodriguez low-budget thriller “Machete” with $3.8 million. A spin-off from a fake “Grindhouse” trailer, the low budgeted thriller could find anywhere from $14-16 million over the holiday weekend. That’s a tad under expectations, but well within range of profitability.
The third slot went to “Takers” which had a hard fall to just $3 million Friday for what could also be a $10-13 million 4-day frame. As of Friday, the ensemble gangster flick had around $30 million in the bank.
“The Last Exorcism” and “Going the Distance” were battling it out for the fourth and fifth slots with $2.3 million and $2.2 million respectively. That’s a horrifying drop for the Lionsgate thriller and a big disappointment for Warner Bros. which moved the rom com back a week from its original release date for a better opportunity in the marketplace.
Look for continuing box office updates as the holiday weekend progresses on HitFix.
Check your sources Hitfix!!! It is being reported everwhere else that Machete won Friday’s box office over The American. Same numbers, just switched.
If you dye Clooney’s hair darker, in that pic above he looks like Golgo 13, that I would like to see..
These are horrible numbers for all the movies this weekend and it’s pretty sad that Hitflix resorts to praising George Clooney for managing to beat Lindsay Lohan at the box office. How is George Clooney still considered to be a huge movie star when his movies never seem to do that well?