Box Office: ‘Tron Legacy’s’ $3.5 million beats ‘Inception’ in Midnight showings

12.17.10 8 years ago 12 Comments

Even with mostly mixed reviews, the genre audience came out in full force to support “Tron Legacy” at midnight as the Walt Disney Studios release found $3.5 million from Midnight showings Friday.

Comparatively, that’s bigger than “Inception” $3 million earlier this year, but nowhere near the $24 million “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Pt. 1” found in November or the record $30 million “The Twilight Saga: New Moon” grossed in Nov. 2009.  One good sign, however, is that 25% of the take for “Legacy” came from IMAX screenings, a reported record.

Most polling services expect “Legacy” to make between $45-50 million for the weekend.  That’s somewhat disappointing considering the long campaign for the picture, but Disney is hoping the picture over performs and becomes a top moviegoing option during the holidays.

Look for continuing box office updates throughout the weekend on HitFix.

Are you going to see “Tron Legacy” this weekend?

