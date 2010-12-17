Box Office: ‘Tron Legacy’s’ $3.5 million beats ‘Inception’ in Midnight showings

Even with mostly mixed reviews, the genre audience came out in full force to support “Tron Legacy” at midnight as the Walt Disney Studios release found $3.5 million from Midnight showings Friday.
Comparatively, that’s bigger than “Inception” $3 million earlier this year, but nowhere near the $24 million “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Pt. 1” found in November or the record $30 million “The Twilight Saga: New Moon” grossed in Nov. 2009. One good sign, however, is that 25% of the take for “Legacy” came from IMAX screenings, a reported record.
Most polling services expect “Legacy” to make between $45-50 million for the weekend. That’s somewhat disappointing considering the long campaign for the picture, but Disney is hoping the picture over performs and becomes a top moviegoing option during the holidays.
Look for continuing box office updates throughout the weekend on HitFix.
Are you going to see “Tron Legacy” this weekend?
http://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/1.2.6/jquery.min.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.validate.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.form.js
Well they got my $16 last night. Getting another $16 on Saturday at a local IMAX. Loved it!!
Many reviewers admit it will do well……the first week. Their doubts concern it having long lasting legs to become a bonafide hit.
I don’t know about that. I’ve heard nothing but amazing stuff from people I know. Reviewers are notoriously boring; doesn’t surprise me that they would whine about a movie like this.
I think I’ll pass…I’m going to see Narnia instead.
How gay
seth your gay……narnia really
I’ll be seeing both Narnia and Tron, but honestly, Narnia seems more fun and less boring.
Narnia looks like more fun than lightcycles in 3D?! Bwahahaha! Good one!
If this movie does well, it will have legs like what Avatar did last year. It won’t make gobs of money like what Disney had with Alice and Toy Story 3, but Tron 2 will have life on Bluray 3d, Bluray, DVD, and there’s tons of spinoff stuff to look forward to.
this movie is going to play for years to come across so many formats. most of the critics are looking at the film comparing it to a standard three act conventional movie that’s been the same format since Casablanca.
that’s not what this is.
this film is an “immersive experience,” it is the world’s popular culture now, and, along with Avatar, points the way to the future. people don’t want to be told a story, they want to be in the story.
TL takes one of the first steps.
Geez, man. Way to undersell it. It scored better than Inception, BUT not as good as Harry Potter or Twilight. And, it got MOSTLY mixed reviews. They’re expecting 40-50mil; that’s GOTTA be DISAPPOINTING. Snooze. Um, for a sequel to an 80’s movie that no one saw: 40-50 mil is pretty fuggin’ amazing. Harry Potter and Twilight have legions of gasping tween fans: Kinda expect them to make way more money on midnight shows. Why can’t you just enjoy the fact that we finally have an awesome Tron sequel and quit being such a bummer.
Movie was AWESOME! A must see, Love you Garrett :D Light Cycles and super frizbees alot of fun. great in 3D