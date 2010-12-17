Box Office: ‘Tron Legacy’s’ $3.5 million beats ‘Inception’ in Midnight showings

Even with mostly mixed reviews, the genre audience came out in full force to support “Tron Legacy” at midnight as the Walt Disney Studios release found $3.5 million from Midnight showings Friday.

Comparatively, that’s bigger than “Inception” $3 million earlier this year, but nowhere near the $24 million “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Pt. 1” found in November or the record $30 million “The Twilight Saga: New Moon” grossed in Nov. 2009. One good sign, however, is that 25% of the take for “Legacy” came from IMAX screenings, a reported record.

Most polling services expect “Legacy” to make between $45-50 million for the weekend. That’s somewhat disappointing considering the long campaign for the picture, but Disney is hoping the picture over performs and becomes a top moviegoing option during the holidays.

Look for continuing box office updates throughout the weekend on HitFix.

Are you going to see “Tron Legacy” this weekend?

