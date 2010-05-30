BREAKING: Guillermo Del Toro officially not directing ‘The Hobbit’

Just a few days after speaking frankly about the financial troubles that were causing delays for the production of “The Hobbit,” Guillermo Del Toro and Peter Jackson officially announced today that Del Toro will no longer be directing the films, although he plans to stay attached to the project long enough to complete his work on the screenplays.
In a letter to The One Ring, Del Toro and Jackson spoke at length today about the reasons behind Del Toro’s departure from the project, but it really boils down to the delay. Right now, Del Toro’s already spent two years preparing the films for shooting, but with no start date in sight, it’s possible he could be waiting for another year or even two years before they’re ready to shoot. Having originally set aside three years of his life to make the movies, he’s looking at potentially giving up twice that much time, and for a director, that can be an unacceptable proposition.
“In light of ongoing delays in the setting of a start date for filming ‘The Hobbit,’ I am faced with the hardest decision of my life. After nearly two years of living, breathing and designing a world as rich as Tolkien”s Middle Earth, I must, with great regret, take leave from helming these wonderful pictures. I remain grateful to Peter, Fran and Philippa Boyens, New Line and Warner Brothers and to all my crew in New Zealand. I”ve been privileged to work in one of the greatest countries on earth with some of the best people ever in our craft and my life will be forever changed. The blessings have been plenty, but the mounting pressures of conflicting schedules have overwhelmed the time slot originally allocated for the project. Both as a co-writer and as a director, I wlsh the production nothing but the very best of luck and I will be first in line to see the finished product. I remain an ally to it and its makers, present and future, and fully support a smooth transition to a new director.”
Reading that may upset and outrage fans, but the truth is that Del Toro has no choice here. He’s had enough difficult periods in his career already that he knows how tough it can be to get momentum going again after time away from directing.
After all, there were four years between “Cronos” and “Mimic,” and after “Mimic” came out, it took him three more years to get “Blade 2” made. For a guy who’s been making acclaimed genre films now for 17 years to only have 7 films to his credit is a crime, and part of that is because this is a guy who doesn’t do anything halfway. He throws himself into his films with abandon, and he invests his full creative energy in each of his projects. Stalling out like this after two years has got to be incredibly painful, but better he walk away now and turn his attention back to a project like “At The Mountains Of Madness” or “Drood” or “The Witches” or his “Frankenstein” or another “Hellboy” or “Hater” than just wait around while MGM continues to fail miserably at working out their financial problems.
In the statement to the One Ring, Peter Jackson had this to say:
“We feel very sad to see Guillermo leave the Hobbit, but he has kept us fully in the loop and we understand how the protracted development time on these two films, due to reasons beyond anyone”s control – has compromised his commitment to other long term projects. The bottom line is that Guillermo just didn”t feel he could commit six years to living in New Zealand, exclusively making these films, when his original commitment was for three years. Guillermo is one of the most remarkable creative spirits I”ve ever encountered and it has been a complete joy working with him. Guillermo”s strong vision is engrained into the scripts and designs of these two films, which are extremely fortunate to be blessed with his creative DNA. Guillermo is co-writing the Hobbit screenplays with Philippa Boyens, Fran Walsh and myself, and happily our writing partnership will continue for several more months, until the scripts are fine tuned and polished. New Line and Warner Bros will sit down with us this week, to ensure a smooth and uneventful transition, as we secure a new director for ‘The Hobbit.’ We do not anticipate any delay or disruption to ongoing pre-production work.”
Considering the dents in his own commercial strength after “The Lovely Bones” took a commercial and critical beating this past holiday, could Jackson end up being the director for “The Hobbit” after all? It’s certainly a possibility, and we’ll certainly keep you posted on what happens with these films in the next few weeks and months, as well as what Guillermo ends up doing instead.
One thing’s for sure: MGM is now the studio that chased Sam Mendes off a James Bond film and Guillermo Del Toro off “The Hobbit.” So if you’re a financing entity wondering if you should back the studio, analyze those decisons and ask yourself if that sounds like a company worth backing. The road back to Middle Earth just got a little longer today, and a lot less interesting. Here’s hoping whatever Guillermo does next returns him to that blend of personal and fantastic that makes his best work so very intriguing.
I’m not completely surprised by this news, nor am I terribly upset by it. I think it may be a good turn of events. I’d prefer to see Del Toro’s “At the Mountains of Madness” than his take on “The Hobbit.” In fact, I’d rather see him make “..Madness” than any other film he has lined up right now. If anyone can finally pull off a Lovecraft film (done well, I mean) it’s Del Toro.
Such a bummer, man. I care a good bit less about THE HOBBIT now. :(
As for Jackson directing, it’s a shame that LOVELY BONES got shit on so universally. It’s a damn fine film except for one really ill conceived scene smack dab in the middle.
I am sad for Guillermo Del Toro, because of his own investment in bringing this story to life. He has been so utterly devoted to THE HOBBIT, and is so endearing in his own spirit and enthusiasm that to see him have to abandon his chair on the project for these reasons is terribly unfortunate for him, as such a vocally devoted fan of that world. However, I look forward to his spirit inhabiting different worlds that we haven’t already seen, whether they are set in original stories or within a preframed universe like that of Hellboy, or the fabled H.P. Lovecraft project that he’s dreamed of.
Since Del Toro’s passion and commitment is beyond doubt, you have to wonder what it was about the process that he wasn’t liking. New Zealand is a long way from anywhere and if you want to do something different to Jackson, you are on your own: a cloistered culture where everyone tells the top dog what they want to hear (sound familiar?) And then, last year, Cameron comes in and permanently eclipses Jackson’s previous technical and financial achievements — using Jackson’s very own VFX house, no less. You might be right in suggesting that Jackson must be wondering why he doesn’t have one of the world’s most coveted directing jobs on a project he controls. Say goodbye to two irreplaceable years of your life, Del Toro!
He wasnt liking the prospect of spending 6 years of his creative life on it, instead of 3. Didnt you read the article? The rest of your post reads like a conspiracy theory where their really isnt one. 1. Jackson seems to be a very open collaborator, and there is no need to infer creative differences. 2. Im sure Jackson is very happy for the response to his effects house getting praise for Avatar. 3. Jackson hired Del Toro, as he didnt want to direct them himself. Its that simple.
Yeah, I read the article, and between the lines of the announcement. If you like what you’re doing and where you’re going, schedules are the last thing you think about. 4-5 years or more to make a two part epic is the kind of commitment anyone going into this will know about right from the start. Complaining about the delays is not the problem, it’s the excuse. So what if DT was PJ’s choice – things change fast when someone else starts tinkering with your baby. After this debacle, DT will tske a while to find his feet, then do his best work, while PJ will keep making the same overdone tedium that has begun to define his career. But Blomkamp would be a good choice because at least he seems to get on with Jackson. Or used to.
Give it to Blomkamp to use with Del Toro’s visuals/creature creation. Should still be good.
“Biff, you take your damn hands off her!”….seriously though, after “District 9”, I can’t see Warners saying no to Blomkamp with Jackson producing. I won’t be surprised one bit if this comes to pass in short order.
o no, no more gay elves running around naked! maybe bryan singer’s interested?
Hey, at least it’s not another pointless prequel/reboot/remake/franchise that are all awful, amIrite?
I can’t say that i’m disappointed in this news at all. Del toro is a very good filmmaker, but from the moment I read his comments about wanting to make The Hobbit a “hard PG-13”, I knew he didn’t get it and was wrong for the film.
The Hobbit should be the dirtiest of phrases for a fanboy: “family friendly”. It’s the equivalent of a gateway drug into the world of fantasy. It should be a film that you can take a 5-9 year old to see with little concern. It should be a PG film that, maybe, pushes toward PG-13. And before the “…but if it isn’t grim and gritty and “realistic” it can’t be good…” crowd pipes in…Star Wars.
I agree completely, Del Toro is a great director, but his vision is very personal, and probably would not have suited the Hobbit the best. His take on fantasy is more of a gothic and grotesque one. And yeah the last thing the Hobbit needs is to be gritty. I have always thought Alfonso Cuaron would be the perfect director for making the Shire come alive, after seeing the loving and intelligent way he made Potter work. And he clearly knows how to use completely different approaches according to the material, unlike what I have seen from Del Toro. Jackson made a decent Middle Earth but I bet Cuaron would take it to a different level.