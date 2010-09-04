‘Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam’ becomes 2010’s top cable movie

“Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam,” Disney Channel’s “Camp Rock” sequel, shook up the summer’s Friday night doldrums with a big premiere performance.

In its first airing on Friday (Sept. 3) night, “Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam” drew 8 million total viewers to take its place as the year’s most watched cable movie and as TV’s most watched movie among kids 6-11 (3.1 million viewers) and tweens 9-14 (3.2 million viewers).

Disney Channel notes that the “Camp Rock 2” premiere was TV’s most watched scripted telecast in nearly six months, going all the way back to a March episode of “Numb3rs.” It was also the top Friday telecast among tweens since the August 2009 premiere of “Wizards of Waverly Place: The Movie.”

The first “Camp Rock” movie drew roughly 8.9 million viewers for its 2008 premiere.

The cable network also wants to note that if you take the average price of a U.S. movie ticket ($7.95), the “Camp Rock 2” audience would have converted to a $63.2 million premiere night box office. We don’t want to get into the logistics of why that isn’t actually true and how in-home viewership of a free movie doesn’t necessarily correlate with in-theater paid movie attendance, but we’d still observe that Friday’s top movie at the actual box office was “Machete,” which made only $3.9 million. [How many people would have watched “Machete” on Friday night if it were available for free on FX? We don’t know.]

“Camp Rock 2,” starring Demi Lovato and the Jonas Brothers, aired again on Saturday night and will also air on Sunday and Monday nights at 8 p.m. each night.