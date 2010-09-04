‘Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam’ becomes 2010’s top cable movie

“Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam,” Disney Channel’s “Camp Rock” sequel, shook up the summer’s Friday night doldrums with a big premiere performance.
In its first airing on Friday (Sept. 3) night, “Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam” drew 8 million total viewers to take its place as the year’s most watched cable movie and as TV’s most watched movie among kids 6-11 (3.1 million viewers) and tweens 9-14 (3.2 million viewers).
Disney Channel notes that the “Camp Rock 2” premiere was TV’s most watched scripted telecast in nearly six months, going all the way back to a March episode of “Numb3rs.” It was also the top Friday telecast among tweens since the August 2009 premiere of “Wizards of Waverly Place: The Movie.”
The first “Camp Rock” movie drew roughly 8.9 million viewers for its 2008 premiere.
The cable network also wants to note that if you take the average price of a U.S. movie ticket ($7.95), the “Camp Rock 2” audience would have converted to a $63.2 million premiere night box office. We don’t want to get into the logistics of why that isn’t actually true and how in-home viewership of a free movie doesn’t necessarily correlate with in-theater paid movie attendance, but we’d still observe that Friday’s top movie at the actual box office was “Machete,” which made only $3.9 million. [How many people would have watched “Machete” on Friday night if it were available for free on FX? We don’t know.]
“Camp Rock 2,” starring Demi Lovato and the Jonas Brothers, aired again on Saturday night and will also air on Sunday and Monday nights at 8 p.m. each night.
Well I guess Camp Rock 3 will be in theaters then? I’m assuming Disney will follow the HSM formula again.
Basically, High School Musical is my least favorite film not because of bad acting, not because of lack for talent, not because of bad songs, and not because of being a carbon copy of Grease. The only thing I hold against it is that I think it is responsible for the decline of the amount of CARTOONS shown on TV. I don’t seriously think its about pertaining to a strict target demographic like 8-12 year old girls, I think it’s about trying to make satisfying and meaningful material to a larger demographic that are willing to see it. We need heroes on TV, not more singing or dancing teens.
I’m sorry, is that good? It got 1 million less viewers than the first one, only ranked 7 in the top ten highest rated Disney Channel Movies and a 30 minute cable tv show catering to the same demographic easily got over 3 million more viewers despite the fact that this movie has been promoted since the beginning of this year. 8 million is good, but factoring in all the promotion and money that went into this movie, I don’t think it’s anything to celebrate about. It’s certainly no High School Musical.