CBS gets ‘Got To Dance’

CBS has ordered a new reality series based on the wildly popular British format “Got To Dance.”

Described as a totally inclusive dancing talent search, the show basically invites any amateur dancers — and age, any style and any group size — to audition for a judging panel of world class dancers. The selected dancers will perform on live semifinals and finals telecasts, with a viewer voting component. Parts of that sound like “So You Think You Can Dance,” but we believe we can see the differences.

“Got To Dance” premiered on Sky 1 in December 2009 and immediately became one of the top-rated pay TV shows of the season. The British incarnation was hosted by Davina McCall, with Ashley Banjo, Kimberly Wyatt and Adam Garcia serving as judges.

Obviously, the American version will have its own panel of judges (not that American audiences don’t love “Coyote Ugly” co-star Garcia).

Audition information and premiere dates will also be announced at a later date.

“Got to Dance” is created by Princess Productions and Shine TV and is produced by Reveille. Elisabeth Murdoch, Howard T. Owens, Mark Koops and Robin Ashbrook are executive producers.

Meanwhile, whenever CBS orders a new unscripted series, we’re prone to asking: Whatever happened to “Jingles”? The write-your-own-advertising-jingles concept was sent to series and even had a host (Kimberly Caldwell) and a premiere date (July 27, 2008) before falling off the map entirely.