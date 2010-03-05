CBS’ ‘Hawaii Five-O’ books its Danno

03.05.10 8 years ago
Filling the pilot’s major remaining role, Scott Caan has been booked as Danny Williams in CBS’ updated “Hawaii Five-O.”
The new “Hawaii Five-O” pilot comes from Alex Kurtzman, Roberto Orci and Peter Lenkov and focuses on Steve McGarrett (Alex O’Loughlin), head of a special branch of the Hawaii State Police.
Caan’s character will be a New Jersey transplant who finds himself partnered with McGarrett. 
The role was played by James MacArthur in the original series and the sign-off “Book ’em Danno” was the show’s signature catchphrase (and features in the pilot script).
The pilot also stars Daniel Dae Kim and Grace Park.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, industry contract mumbo-jumbo will have Caan credited as a guest star in the pilot. He’s set to be a regular in the next season of “Entourage” but, should “Hawaii Five-O” go to series, Caan would be a regular.
Caan is probably best known from his work in the “Ocean’s” movie and for being James Caan’s son. Last development season, Caan played a different kind of police officer in FOX’s Brett Ratner-directed “Cop House,” which wasn’t sent to series.

TAGSALEX O'LOUGHLINcastingCBSDANIEL DAE KIMGrace ParkHawaii Five0pilotsSCOTT CAANTV

