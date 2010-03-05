CBS’ ‘Hawaii Five-O’ books its Danno

Filling the pilot’s major remaining role, Scott Caan has been booked as Danny Williams in CBS’ updated “Hawaii Five-O.”

The new “Hawaii Five-O” pilot comes from Alex Kurtzman, Roberto Orci and Peter Lenkov and focuses on Steve McGarrett (Alex O’Loughlin), head of a special branch of the Hawaii State Police.

Caan’s character will be a New Jersey transplant who finds himself partnered with McGarrett.

The role was played by James MacArthur in the original series and the sign-off “Book ’em Danno” was the show’s signature catchphrase (and features in the pilot script).

The pilot also stars Daniel Dae Kim and Grace Park.

According to The Hollywood Reporter , industry contract mumbo-jumbo will have Caan credited as a guest star in the pilot. He’s set to be a regular in the next season of “Entourage” but, should “Hawaii Five-O” go to series, Caan would be a regular.

Caan is probably best known from his work in the “Ocean’s” movie and for being James Caan’s son. Last development season, Caan played a different kind of police officer in FOX’s Brett Ratner-directed “Cop House,” which wasn’t sent to series.