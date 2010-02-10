Celine Dion returns for a new Vegas run in 2011 at Caesar’s Palace

Her heart will go on… and on and on. Mark your calendars: Celine Dion is returning to Las Vegas for a new three-year residency-13 months from now.

Dion, who just appeared on the Grammys in a tribute to Michael Jackson and participated in the 25th anniversary recording of “We Are the World,” will premiere a new show at The Colosseum at Caesar”s Palace”s on March 15, 2011. That”s right, 2011, but tickets go on sale this Friday, Feb. 12. Just in time for Valentine’s Day… we’re just saying.

As you will recall, in 2003, Dion somewhat started the whole trend of artists still somewhat in their prime (or at least more so than Wayne Newton and Engelbert Humperdinck) taking up residencies in Vegas when Caesar”s build the 3,000-seat venue for her five-year residency. Elton John followed, as did Cher, Bette Midler, Santana and now Garth Brooks. Midler’s run at the Colosseum ended Jan. 31.

This time around, Dion will be beating her chest with her fist as she sings (It really upsets us when she does that. We”re afraid she”s going to hurt herself) with a full orchestra behind her. Her show will focus on music from classic Hollywood movies and her many hits. She’s spilling the beans on her appearance on today’s “Oprah Winfrey Show.”

The initial announcement covers 54 performances running from March 15-Aug. 14, 2011. Again, that”s 2011. Ticket prices range from $55-$250.