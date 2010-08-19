Chelsea Handler handling MTV VMA hosting duties

Chelsea Handler of “Chelsea Lately” fame has been tapped as the second woman ever to host the MTV Video Music Awards solo. The E! star announced the news on her show last night, declaring, “Let the ass-kissing begin.”

Roseanne Barr is the only other woman to have hosted the VMAs on her own, back in 1994.

As previously reported, the show is set for live broadcast on MTV on Sept. 12, from the Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles. Joining formerly announced performers Kanye West and Florence + the Machine is unavoidable pop teen Justin Bieber, as well as B.o.B. Ashley Greene and Ke$ha have been added as presenters to the list that also includes Ne-Yo and Nicki Minaj.

“Everyone knows that when you think of rap music and hip-hop you think of ‘Chelsea Lately.’ And that’s why I will be hosting [the show],” Handler also mentioned on “Lately.”

