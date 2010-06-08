Chris Brown cancels European tour after England denies his visa request

06.08.10 8 years ago

The U.K. wants no part of Chris Brown. The singer has canceled his European tour after Great Britain denied him a visa to enter the country. The outing included three dates in England.

Brown tweeted “”SORRY to all the fans in Europe!!! My tour is cancelled. I”m pretty sure y”all know my entry was denied in your country. I love you. SORRY!!”

The tweet, which was reported on a number of news websites, has since been deleted. We”re a little concerned that Brown seems to think that Europe is a country, but, quite frankly, that”s the least of his problems.

Great British officials can deny a visa to anyone with a criminal record… so it seems that Brown”s domestic violence episode with Rihanna continues to haunt him.

His representative told TMZ that the denial was based on “issues surrounding his work visa.” 
 

