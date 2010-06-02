Chris Evans as Captain America… revealed!

So last week, it was JoBlo who had the big Captain America exclusive, reporting on a costume test that he’d seen. Fans all over the internet went to work trying to draw what he described.

Now Ain’t It Cool has come up with the actual costume tests that JoBlo described, and they’ve published them this morning so you can take a look for yourself.

If I understand the way the film is laid out, this is the second costume we’ll see in the movie. There’s an earlier version that is what Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) wears when he’s working for the USO, and it’s showier, more colorful, geared more for the stage than for combat.

This is the combat version. This is what he wears once he’s hooked up with the Howlin’ Mad Commandos and out in the field, ready to kick some Nazi ass. This is what we’ll evidently be seeing for the majority of the film, and I think it looks pretty good. It seems like something you could wear and still have your full range of motion, something that wouldn’t impede you in combat, and more than colors, that’s what seems most important to me.

This is, of course, just artwork, and not an actual photo of Evans in the outfit, so the next question is how well this will translate to live-action. I’m guessing this is going to be pretty much exactly what you see onscreen. Now that this has leaked, I’m curious to see if Marvel’s going to release an image of Evans in uniform sooner rather than later as a reaction, or if they’re just going to hold out and release an image on their original timetable, whatever that was. For now, this is a tantalizing first glimpse at where they’re headed, and it looks to me like they’re sticking close to the iconic look, with a few tweaks.

“Captain America: The First Avenger” is in theaters July 22, 2011.

