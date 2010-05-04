Christina Aguilera, Tom Cruise, Russell Brand set for MTV Movie Awards

Two days before the release of her new album “Bionic,” Christina Aguilera will be previewing some tunes at the 2010 MTV Movie Awards. The pop singer so far is the only musical performance announced, while Aziz Ansari has been crowned host of the Los Angeles-based ceremony.

On tap as presenters are Tom Cruise, Cameron Diaz, Zac Efron, Jonah Hill, Jessica Biel, Bradley Cooper, Steve Carell, Miranda Cosgrove, Shaun White, Vanessa Hudgens, Sean “Diddy” Combs and MTV favorite Russell Brand. Absent from the list are the stars of “Twilight” – Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart, Taylor Lautner — whose presence dominated the broadcast (and the winners list) last year.

The hours-long awards show begins at 9 p.m. EST from the Gibson Amphitheater in Universal City. This year, three new categories have been introduced: Biggest Bad-Ass Star (an action flick award, no doubt), Best Scared-As-Sh*t Performance (horror) and Global Superstar (international stars, voted on by localized online ballots).

From May 12 to June 5, fans can vote in the various categories on MovieAwards.MTV.com, while the Best Movie ballot will remain open even through the show itself.