Christopher Nolan ‘not comfortable’ with bringing the Joker back in ‘Batman 3’

As the release date for July’s highly anticipated new thriller “Inception” draws near, there will be more and more opportunities for director Christopher Nolan to talk about his other upcoming projects; a third “Batman” and his producing role on an untitled “Superman” film. In the past, Nolan was cagey when discussing future films not even in the shooting stage, but the success of “The Dark Knight” seems to have changed that. Speaking to EMPIRE magazine, Nolan provided a good deal of insight into his thoughts on both buzzed about projects.
First off, the screenplay for the third “Batman” isn’t completed yet, but the storyline is. Nolan volunteered, “My brother is working on the screenplay. We came up with a story that we are very excited about. We particularly like where we are taking the characters and what the ending is… There are things for me to be very excited about in addressing the characters again. But ultimately it always comes down to the script, and can we make a great film from this? That’s something I will firmly be turning my attention to figuring out fairly soon.”
The acclaimed filmmaker then noted, probably much to the relief of star Christian Bale, that this film would be “the finishing of a story rather than infinitely blowing up the balloon and expanding the story.”
Going for broke, Empire asked whether the the Dark Knight could face or encounter the Joker again. This always seemed improbably after star Heath Leger passed away after shooting and won an Oscar or his iconic performance. The director made it clear the Joker returning won’t happen on his watch.
“No,” Nolan says. “I just don’t feel comfortable about it.”
And believe it or not, Nolan hasn’t actually signed on to direct the picture yet. No joke. Thankfully, the filmmaker understands that people in the industry think that’s a little strange, especially when it’s expected and the payoff is very, very lucrative. He pleads, “There is a point where you’re just being precious about it and people get annoyed, but the God’s honest truth is I work on one movie at a time. I’m only capable of doing that, so my head will continue to be firmly in [‘Inception’] for another few months.”
As for “Superman,” Nolan made it clear he won’t consider directing the film and is only on board as a “mentor,” although he’d prefer not to describe it that way.
“What it is, while David Goyer and myself were putting together the story for another Batman film a few years ago – you know, thrashing out where we might move on from ‘The Dark Knight’ – we got stuck,” Nolan recalls. “We were just sitting there idly chatting and he said, ‘ By the way, I think I know how you approach Superman,’ and he told me his take on it. I thought it was really tremendous. It was the first time I had been able to conceive of how you would address Superman in a modern context. I thought it was a very exciting idea.”
Fans who keep hoping that Nolan will find a way to bring the World’s Greatest heroes together will also need to keep dreaming. While not necessarily insulting the Marvel Studios concept of movie “continuity,” he’s clearly not a fan.
“Marvel are doing what they do and people will respond to that really well, or they won’t,” Nolan told the publication. “It’s not something I ever really applied a blanket rule to, but Marvel characters are very different to DC characters, and the key DC characters are very different to the minor DC characters. You’ve got to go back to that element of, ‘What do I see when I close my eyes and think of Batman? What do I see when I close my eyes and think of Superman?’ And for me a big part of that is their individuality.”
Nolan added, “They are extraordinary beings in an ordinary world. And the reason I think the two are fascinating is because Superman is very specifically superpowered and obviously otherworldly; Batman is very human and flawed. They’re two very different characters, but there’s an elemental feeling of power in the iconography of those characters. To me that’s originally because they stood alone. I need to hang on to that in my imagining of them.”
“Inception” opens nationwide on July 16. The untitled “Badman” arrives in theaters July 20, 2012 and “Superman” at the end of 2012.
Kristen Bell as Harley Quinn. Made. Of. Win.
F yeah!!!!!!!!!!
As much as I respect Nolan and love EVERYTHING he’s ever directed…
… he couldn’t be more wrong and misguided in his views on non-continuity Batman and Superman.
Now, I don’t want some lame-ass Batman VERSUS Superman that WB was so keen on. I hate that. They’re not enemies. Batman would NEVER get married, so as to love a woman the Joker could kill, etc, etc.
It’s good that the BvS died a quick death, along with the quickie, unrelated Justice League flick that WB was trying to throw together.
WB makes good films, for the most part, but they’ve vastly underutilized their DC properties, and using Nolan to make Superman is going to make it harder to give us the Justice League.
Because let’s be honest. The Avengers are all well and good. But Green Lantern by himself could wipe out The Avengers, hypothetically speaking. Batman definitely could. Tower of Babel, anyone?
The Justice League is the A-league. The Avengers are the B-Team. Unless they’re The Avengers with Wolverine and Spider-Man, then they’re almost as cool.
I want to see Nolan’s vision of Superman.
But I don’t want yet another Superman that exists outside the greater DC Universe. We got that with SR. I want to see Kal-El’s rocket flying past Abin Sur, or something. I want to see Superman die, and have the DC Universe line up for his funeral.
I want a Justice League film dammit, with Bale and whomever they get to be Clark.
And I don’t think I’m alone.
Oh, and I also want DC to officially declare that “Smallville” takes place on Earth-14 or Earth-23 or something.
So all of the fanboys can quite bitching about Chloe and Green Arrow and Bart Allen and Lois knowing Clark without glasses not matching up with current Superman mythology.
I agree. I think he’s way off. I’d like to see the Superman in a Batman like world.
I don’t understand why people are so faux suprised about this or consider it a “development.” It’s downright foolish to think they need to go back to that well, especially when the character had a very good showing already, the story was tied up, and sadly the actor portraying the character passed.
Bring on Jennifer Connelly or Marion Cotilliard as Catwoman and use Loeb/Sale’s When In Rome the same way Long Halloween and Year One were used. And invoke Adam Hughes for design.
Nolan knows what to do and he’s shown it. Fans clamoring for cohesion with Justice League or more Joker have their heads deep in the wrong place as it concerns what Nolan is doing with this character.
Joek,
I’m not saying I don’t think what Nolan is doing isn’t brilliant.
Or that his Superman won’t be equally so.
But not creating a cohesive universe, where these heroes coexist is not only short-sighted from a story and creative and true-to-the-comics standpoint.
It’s also an incredibly stupid business decision by WB.
Superman, in the current DC mythology, was the first superhero who actually inspired the heroes that came after.
Superman inspired Wonder Woman, J’onn J’onzz, The Atom, Captain Atom.
And he inspired all of the heroes to come together for the greater good and form the Justice League.
To not acknowledge that aspect of Superman is to not really understand the character.
“This always seemed improbably after star Heath Leger passed away after shooting and won an Oscar or his iconic performance. ” WOW! What an awesome sentence! So, he won an Oscar… after shooting it… then he… What?
I’ve said this in the past but I’ll reiterate my points.
I am very happy that Nolan does not want to put Batman and Superman together. That would be a mistake with the way Batman has been set up in the Nolanverse. In his world, Batman was not inspired by any other heroes (e.g. Zorro) and he was the first.
His Batman is fighting the mob and rouge elements. No supernatural beings or mutants. It gives the movies a more realistic element.
If you introduced Superman into this, what would you need Batman for?
I like that DC is trusting their directors and producers and giving them wide berth to bring their vision to the screen. Singer had a misstep with Superman but Nolan’s Batman series is the best of all the current hero movies.
Marvel on the other hand is throwing up every character they can on the screen and seeing what sticks.
Quality vs Quantity.
Now I like a lot of the Marvel movies but they have had as many misses as hits. DC has really had only one hit with the Batman series. Maybe Green Lantern will be another hit. I have high hopes for Superman now.
Marvel is taking a risk. They have mapped out all their projects and culminating it with the Avengers. But what if Thor bombs or Captain America? These movies were all planned out before they even had a story, cast and director.
It should be interesting. I hope they pull it off because I love my hero movies. But I think that the under-performing IM2 is cause for some concern.
I think a big issue not being considered here is Christopher Nolan’s clout. This man gave Warner Bros. their BIGGEST domestic grosser ever, and 2nd biggest international OF ALL TIME. And the reviews, praise and adulation mattered too. A big part of the film’s success were due to him. HIS direction, HIS work on the script.
So now, he has reached a stage where he can command things, get events worked out the way he wants. Warner Bros. and DC also know he has contributed a lot to their coffers in the last 5 years, and if they keep him satisfied, will continue to do so.
He didn’t want CW to make a Dick Grayson/Robin series and that is partly the reason why it never took off. He argued that his Batman exists in an isolated universe, and that he doesn’t belong to a Justin League movie… and weeks later, the planned movie crumbled down (though other factors played in too)
And lets face it. The man has a point. The crime, mob and other problems he is showing in Gotham City and the stuff he is dealing with in the new series might/may be hampered, ie, not work as well if someone with far more powers (Superman, Green Lantern) lived nearby too.
For eg: Rachel’s death scene in The Dark Knight. would it have the same resonance if we had Superman in this universe too? Heck, he could’ve flown to the buildings and got BOTH the hostages out in half the time. Which is exactly why Nolan DOESN’T want the other, more fantastical heroes together with Batman.
And none of us knows what he is upto with Batman 3 or Superman. Maybe the direction he is planning to go would really suffer if DC wanted to set up a larger universe, cameos and references and stuff. Maybe that is why he is so disinterested/actively against setting up a larger universe.
And its not like he is against the properties themselves. He has a take on Superman that he wants to bring to the world and for that, he is making a new Superman film. He may get interested in another DC hero, and make a seperate film on that. Maybe they’ll be good, bad, whatever.
The main thing is, he wants them to be seperate.
And Warner Bros. has no choice but to listen. Because, ironically, the same people who are calling him out on his stand on this issue would denigrate Warner Bros. if Nolan said that they were interfering with his vision on Batman 3 and forcing him to set up a larger universe.
There are people who think Thor and Iron Man don’t mix.
And again, that’s kinda dumb.
You can make Superman and Batman mix in the same universe easily.
They DO exist in the same universe.
The issue is, are you willing to service the story. Character and plot first. Write a good story, and you’ll make anything plausible.
This unreasonable refusal to create a cohesive filmic DC Universe is a mistake.
Guess what, as awesome as Nolan is, everyone makes mistakes.
Spielberg makes Always. Mark Richt decides to employ the horrible Willie Martinez as his defensive coordinator for five years and it comes close to ruining his football program.
Successful people make mistakes all of the time. What I can’t stand are when people refuse to question the people who’ve had success simply because they’ve had success. Or even worse, question the people doing the questioning.
You know what happens in a world full of Yes Men? Where the successful aren’t consistently held to a high standard or at least have their decisions questioned by others with a different perspective?
Ishtar happens. The 2009 Georgia Bulldog football season happens. Battlefield Earth happens.
Nolan is very wrong in his refusal to see other perspectives on how not only a cohesive DC Universe can and should work.
And just because he’s successful doesn’t mean that can’t be said.
Dude, I am not saying Chris is absolutely right. I am saying “maybe” the man has a point. Maybe, we don’t know what he plans to do with Batman 3 and Superman and MAYBE, because of that, he is not eager to do this.
And I am not refusing to question him. Heck, I would love to question him on this and several other things. Nor I am refusing to question Empire/Hitfix Staff or the commenters to this article. I am just trying to debate from a different point of view to some people in these comments.
And I don’t get your point about Yes Men. i am not saying Nolan should never be doubted or that I am a slave to him and will support him through anything. As a fan of George Lucas’ earlier works (but hater of AOTC) and a die-hard lover of Lord of the Rings (who thought The Lovely Bones was severely muddled) I can assure you I am not one to unthinkingly adore a person just because they’ve had success in the past.
And about your point about Iron Man and Thor. You can’t really call those people dumb unless we get conclusive proof that Iron Man and Thor are concomitant with each other. We’ll have to wait till The avengers for that (not Thor or Captain america, but the first team-up).When even Jon Favreau has shown concern about how the fantastical elements of Thor will be mixed with the pseudo-realistic world of Iron Man 2, atleast you can give the doubters some space for the timebeing. Lets wait till 2012 and if they are proved wrong, then you be the first one to say “I told you so”
The other point is that Marvel specifically wanted to make a series of movies with characters that exist in the same universe.
Nolan/DC did not have this plan when they rebooted Batman. I like the Batman universe the way it is where the villains are just normal bad guys. Villains that would not work if Superman was also there.
It’ll be interesting to see how this all plays out with Marvel. They are taking a risk and maybe it’ll pay off.
One problem I see is that an Avengers movie with lots of stars is going to be expensive salary-wise if they do more sequels. I think that was a problem with the X-Men movies with Jackman, Berry, Stewart and Mckellen all wanting their big paydays and lots of screen time.