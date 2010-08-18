Conan Oâ€™Brien ‘Mad’ for new spoken word, music albums on Jack Whiteâ€™s label

Conan O”Brien may have been Legally Prohibited from Being Funny on Television this summer, but that didn”t keep him from recording some comedy and music. Third Man Records will be releasing two efforts from the former “Tonight Show” host.

“And They Call Me Mad?” will be pressed on 7” vinyl and digital; the A-side features O”Brien”s improvised spoken word take on the legend of Frankenstein while the B-side is an interview with White Stripes/Raconteurs/Dead Weather/Third Man man Jack White. “Conan O”Brien Live at Third Man” is a 12” LP collection of rock and rockabilly tunes performed by O”Brien and his band, and includes a duet with White on a cover of Eddie Cochran “20 Flight Rock.”

All of the above were recorded in analog in June, when O”Brien stopped off at the Third Man shop in Nashville before attending to his Bonnaroo duties. Three-hundred fans were able to squeeze in to see the performance.

“And They Call Me Mad?” and “Conan O”Brien Live at Third Man” will be made available on iTunes “early next week.” Pre-orders for “Mad” are shipping out now ; no release date has been set yet for “Live.”

A special crop of 100 limited edition colored 45s of “Mad” were pressed to be sold for $100 a piece at the Third Man shop on Aug. 24. Proceeds from that sale will go to ReTune Nashville, a non-profit helping uninsured musicians whose instruments were affected by massive flooding in Tennessee earlier this year.