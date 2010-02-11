Dates set for Los Angeles-based MTV Movie Awards, VMAs

02.11.10 8 years ago

MTV has set the dates and locales for the 2010 MTV Movie Awards and 2010 Video Music Awards (VMAs).

The former is set to air on June 6 at 9 p.m. EST live from the Gibson Amphitheatre in Universal City, Calif. The latter, which has been hosted in New York in years past, will be held in L.A. instead, Sept. 12 at 9 p.m. EST/PST.

Considering “Twilight: Eclipse” is coming this year, we imagine Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart and Co. will dominate the Movie Awards like they did last year. The sky is blue, fish swim, flowers bloom.

And considering that this is the first announcement concerning the VMAs, there is now ample commercial and artistic space to distance ourselves from last year’s Kanye-Taylor-Swift debacle. It’s time to move on, folks, nothing more to see/say here.

Also, “Bruno” has thankfully dissolved away from our consciousness, so no more hoaxy opps for Eminem to get a crotch to the face. Unless…

