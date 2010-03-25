David Cross releasing new comedy album/DVD, ‘Bigger and Blackerer’

David Cross returns with his third comedy album, “Bigger and Blackerer,” on May 25 via Sub Pop, a CD/DVD release; each format contains material entirely exclusive to the other.

The live stand-up album was recorded at Boston”s Wilbur Theatre over two nights last year. He had been honing material from, and in promoting, his book “I Drink for a Reason.”

His previous two live comedy albums were “Shut Up You F***ing Baby” from 2002 and 2004’s “It’s Not Funny”; he also released “Let America Laugh,” a tour documentary from 2003.

The CD version of “Bigger and Blackerer,” at the very least, has tales of heroin and “sh*tting yourself.”

