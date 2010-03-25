David Cross releasing new comedy album/DVD, ‘Bigger and Blackerer’

David Cross returns with his third comedy album, “Bigger and Blackerer,” on May 25 via Sub Pop, a CD/DVD release; each format contains material entirely exclusive to the other.
The live stand-up album was recorded at Boston”s Wilbur Theatre over two nights last year. He had been honing material from, and in promoting, his book “I Drink for a Reason.”
His previous two live comedy albums were “Shut Up You F***ing Baby” from 2002 and 2004’s “It’s Not Funny”; he also released “Let America Laugh,” a tour documentary from 2003.
The CD version of “Bigger and Blackerer,” at the very least, has tales of heroin and “sh*tting yourself.”
This comedy special was really funny. It wasn’t quite as angry as some of David Cross’s other work but it was still just as funny. The song at the beginning was hilarious. I actually watched this special on Epix in HD. I was lucky a friend I work with at Dish Network reminded me it was going to be on because I missed it the first time.