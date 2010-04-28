David Letterman launches record label with rock band Runner Runner

Runner Runner, a pop rock band from Huntington Beach, Calif., that falls squarely in the Boys Like Girls/Fall Out Boy camp, has signed with Clear Entertainment/C.E. Music and MRV, a new partnership with Capitol Records.

Why are we telling you this? Because Clear Entertainment is a new label formed by none other than David Letterman”s Worldwide Pants company. Who knew? He”s not the first late night host to get his own label: Carson Daly had an imprint for years, 456 Entertainment, but he also had a long life as a radio DJ on Southern California”s influential KROQ.

Runner Runner”s first single, “So Obvious,” goes to radio June 15, but you can hear it here. (They sound exactly like The Outfield to us on that song). Dave Darling ( Stray Cats, Soulive) is producing their self-titled debut. By the way, Hitfix”s own Katie Hasty was on to the band way before Letterman. She highlighted them as one of the top unsigned bands in Billboard two years ago.