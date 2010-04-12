DirecTV gets up on ‘The Wire’

Considered by many viewers and critics to be one of the finest TV shows ever made, but considered by Emmy voters to less significant than “According to Jim,” “The Wire” is coming to DirecTV.

DirecTV announced Monday (April 12) that the acclaimed HBO drama will premiere on The 101 Network on Sunday, July 18. The show’s entire five season run will air uncut, commercial-free and, for the first time, in HD.

“Thought provoking, powerful series like The Wire are few and far between. By adding ‘The Wire’ to our Sunday night lineup, we are further cementing The 101 Network”s reputation as a destination for the most highly acclaimed dramas on television,” states Patty Ishimoto, vice president and general manager of DirecTVs The 101 Network. “We are confident that our customers will be captivated by the amazing storytelling in this series, which has been widely regarded as one of the top programs of the decade.”

Created by David Simon, “The Wire” premiered on HBO in 2002. The drama focused on Baltimore, as its urban institutions struggled to combat crime and poverty and ignorance. The show examined the roles of the police, politicians, the media and the school system in perpetuating cycles of decline.

The show’s ensemble cast included Dominic West, Wendell Pierce, Lance Reddick, Clarke Peters, Michael K. Williams, Andre Aroyo, Sonja Sohn and many many others. Winner of the Television Critics Association’s Heritage Award in 2008, “The Wire” also earned a Peabody, while picking up only two Emmy nominations for its entire run.

DirecTV’s 101 Network has been home to recent seasons of “Friday Night Lights,” as well as post-cancellation airings of “Eyes” and “The Nine.”