Does Eminem’s Billboard 200 reign end next week at the hands of Avenged Sevenfold?

07.31.10

Next week, Avenged Sevenfold will accomplish what no other act has been able to: topple Eminem”s “Recovery” from the top slot on the Billboard 200. The hard rock band”s “Nightmare” is slated to sell between 160-170,000, according to Hits Daily Double, while “Recovery will move up to 155,000 copies.  “Recovery” logged its fifth week at No. 1 this week with cumulative sales of close to 1.7 million since its June release.

Avenged Sevenfold may have reason to cheer, but there is on celebration in recordville for any other artists with new releases. It looks like the band will be th only act to debut in the Top 10 next week, as Eminem falls to No. 1, Rick Ross slips from 2-3 and the rest of the top tier includes such mainstays as Lady GaGa, Justin Bieber and Lady Antebellum.  Tech N9ne Collabos” “The Gates Mixed Plate”  lands around  No. 12. 

 

