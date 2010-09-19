Does Linkin Park or Trey Songz come out on top of next week’s Billboard 200?

Linkin Park”s “A Thousand Suns” has a slight edge over Trey Songz” “Passion, Pain & Pleasure” for a close battle over No. 1 on the Billboard 200 going into the weekend.

Eminem”s “Recovery” is the only holdover from this week”s chart as six of the top seven slots are filled with newbies. Linkin Park and Songz will both handily top the 200,000 mark, but no other title will even approach 100,000.

“Recovery” will top out a 80,000, which may make its 2.5 mil total enough to surpass Lady Antebellum”s “Need You Now” as the best-selling album of the year so far.

Coming in at No. 4 will be Jamey Johnson”s “The Guitar Song” double-album at around 65K. Weezer”s Hurley and Robert Plant”s “Band of Joy” are both poised to sell around 50,000, while Brandon Flower”s “Flamingo” will come up close behind around 45,000 copies.

This week”s No. 1, Sara Bareilles” “Kaleidoscope Heart” will drop to No. 10, while Florence + The Machine, following their stellar appearance on MTV”s Video Music Awards.

Despite a massive release week with at least 20 noteworthy titles, no other newcomers debut in the top 15, according to Hits Daily Double.
 

