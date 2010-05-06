‘Eclipse’ soundtrack led by new Muse song

05.06.10 8 years ago

Muse is now three for three when it comes to the “Twilight” soundtracks.

The British space-rock band contributed a new song “Neutron Star Collision (Love is Forever)” to the “Twilight Saga: Eclipse” soundtrack, which is now the leading single from the set.

Described as “Twilight” author Stephanie Meyer’s “very favorite band” on her website, Muse provided “Supermassive Black Hole” and a remix of “I Belong to You” to the 2008’s “Twilight” and 2009’s “New Moon” sets, respectively.

As previously reported, “Eclipse” is due June 8 via Atlantic/Chop Shop. And all this time, Muse has been psyching us out: Muse drummer Dominic Howard told Dose in early March that, while the band was prepping a “love song” for the release, it was supposedly dropped. Perhaps “Neutron Star Collision” is a different tune (from an alternate galactic dimension)?

