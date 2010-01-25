Eddie Izzard to dress up the Independent Spirit Awards

The 25th Independent Spirit Awards are celebrating half a century of recognizing independent cinema with a brand new host, none other than Eddie Izzard.

The Brit comedian is best known for is sophisticated and smart stand up act — that he usually performs in drag — but Izzard has numerous film credits including “Valkyrie,” “Ocean’s Thirteen,” “Across the Universe” and “Romance and Cigarettes” just to name a few. He also starred in the FX television series “The Riches” and is currently finishing his “Stripped Too” tour across the U.S. and U.K.

After Steve Coogan’s solid, but not really memorable run as host last year, Izzard is a very inspired choice. He’s incredibly comfortable on stage and should bring some whit to the proceedings without insulting the audience like Gervais did in his disappointing Golden Globes run last week (sigh). To say we’re looking forward to Izzard taking the podium is an understatement.

The Independent Spirit Awards will take place on Friday, March 5 and air live and uncut on IFC at 8:00 PM PST/ 11:00 PM EST.

