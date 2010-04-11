Emile Hirsch sets his watch for ‘The Darkest Hour’

04.11.10 8 years ago

It’s time for Emile Hirsch to make some money.  The 25-year-old actor has spent the last two years appearing in decidedly indie fare, the Oscar-nominated “Milk” and Ang Lee’s “Taking Woodstock.” Now, Variety reports Hirsch is taking his first studio gig since “Speed Racer,” New Regency and Summit Entertainment’s “The Darkest Hour.”

Produced by Timur Bekmambetov (“Wanted”), the original thriller will be directed by Chris Gorak who received strong notices for his indie thriller “Right at Your Door.”  “Hour” will center on a group of youngsters trapped after an alien invasion hits Russia.  Olivia Thirlby (“Juno”) is also on board.

The film will be a nice change of pace for Summit who will distribute in the U.S., but mostly has the “Twilight” franchise and romances like “Letters to Juliet” on its upcoming slate.

Production will begin in Moscow this June.

