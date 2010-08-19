Eminem ‘Loves’ the top position on the Billboard Hot 100 for the fifth time

Eminem is having a great summer. “Recovery” keeps bouncing back up to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and “Love the Way You Lie” featuring Rihanna checks in for its fifth week at No. 1 on Billboard”s Hot 100. The song also remains No. 1 on Billboard”s Digital Songs chart for its seventh consecutive week even though it dips 9% in digital sales.

The question remains as to who will topple “Love” from the top: Taio Cruz”s “Dynamite” is gaining in airplay and that may be enough to dethrone Eminem. Even though Taylor Swift”s “Mine” drops 3-8, it is picking up speed at radio. Part of the delicate dance here and what may make it difficult for Swift to log a No. 1 on the Billboard 100 is that country radio moves slower than pop radio (the Billboard 100 includes airplay for both). It”s not unheard of for a country song to take six months to reach No. 1, as was the case with Miranda Lambert”s “White Liar.” That clearly isn”t the case with the much faster-moving pop chart. However, we wouldn”t rule out Swift moving back up the top 10.

Regardless, Katy Perry is the girl with the most cake in this week”s Top 10. She is the 10th solo female artist to land two songs in the Billboard Hot 100 at the same time as a lead artist (forget all that “featuring” crap). In fact, she has two in the Top 5, according to Billboard, as “California Gurls” featuring Snoop Dogg is No. 3 and “Teenage Dream” soars 9-5.

Mike Posner”s first single, “Cooler Than Me,” from “31 Minutes to Takeoff” moves 7-6, but that”s not enough to keep his debut from selling more than 29,000 in its opening frame on the Billboard 200. That tally lands him at No. 8 on the Billboard 200, but given the heat and exposure on Posner, it”s a somewhat surprisingly low total.

Keep an eye out for Trey Songz, whose “Bottoms Up” featuring Nicki Minaj, the first single from his fourth album, “Passion, Pain & Pleasure,” debuts at No. 22. It”s his highest bow on the chart (and this week”s Hot Shot Debut) and he”s a really a nice example of artist development.

And what”s the chart without a little novelty action: “Bed Intruder Song” featuring Antoine Dodson, the internet viral phenom with more than 10 million hits on Youtube based on an autotuned new report, debuts at No. 89 based on iTunes sales. Enjoy it now, fellas, because we”re guessing you”ll be gone, gone, gone by next week”s chart.