Eminem outsells debuts from M.I.A., Korn, Newsboys at No. 1 on Billboard 200

Susan Boyle and Eminem share at least one thing in common now. The latter”s album “Recovery,” as of this week, has now spent four consecutive weeks on top of The Billboard 200 ; the last time that occurred was with the former”s “I Dreamed a Dream” late last year. Slim Shady may not be able to be SuBo”s six straight week streak this time around, however, as Rick Ross is poised to take No. 1 next week.

Still, “Recovery” moved a handsome 195,000 units last week, down 15% in sales. And this is in a week with plenty of new releases in the top 10.

Korn”s first album for Roadrunner, “Korn III: Remember Who You Are,” bows at No. 2 with 63,000 copies. Their previous effort, 2007″s Virgin/Capitol set “Untitled,” also debuted at that same spot, only with 123,000.

Drake”s “Thank Me Later” slips No. 2 to No. 3 (50,000, -32%).

Christian group Newsboys” “Born Again” starts at No. 4 with 45,000, their highest single-week sum and charting position for the band yet. Their previous tally high came with last year”s “In the Hands of Good” at No. 28.

Justin Bieber”s “My World 2.0” holds tight at No. 5 (41,000, -5%).

Sting”s album of classical reworks of his and the Police”s songs, “Symphnicities,” enters the chart at No. 6 with 36,000. That position is the same one that greeted his last “If on a Winter”s Night.” And, for the record, “Synchronicity” (the Police”s classic 1983 album) peaked at No. 1 on The Billboard 200.

Country singer Jerrod Niemann”s “Judge Jerrod & the Hung Jury” debuts at No. 7 with 34,000. His single “Lover, Lover” just recently made its way into the top tier on the Country Songs Chart, his first.