Eminem’s ‘Recovery’ helps heal an ailing music industry and a lock as No. 1

Could Eminem”s “Recovery” signal a recovery for the music industry as well? The rapper”s new album, which came out June 21, is now expected to sell as many as 750,000 copies in its opening frame and is a lock to come in at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. It will be the highest tally since AC/DC”s ‘Black Ice” in 2008.

Estimates are soaring higher every day. Earlier this week, it looked like Em would hit the 600,000 mark, but by Friday afternoon indications were that it could soar even higher, according to Hits Daily Double.

That”s great news for Eminem; however, the news isn”t as wonderful for Miley Cyrus, whose “Can”t be Tamed, ” looks like it can”t muster a higher than 3rd place start, coming in behind this week”s chart topper, Drake”s “Thank Me Later.” That title looks to sell around 160,000, while Cyrus will comes in around 120,000.

Also debuting in the Top 10 will be Ozzy Osbourne”s “Scream,” at No. 4 for around 70,000 and The Roots at No. 7 with “How I Got Over.”

Rounding out the top 10 will be “Now 34” at No. 5, Jack Johnson, No. 6 Justin Bieber, No 8; Sarah McLachlan at No. 9, and Lady Antebellum at No. 10.