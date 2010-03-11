Eric Roberts will battle the ‘Sharktopus’ for Syfy

Remember last year on the awards circuit when Mickey Rourke kept advocating for pal Eric Roberts to start getting more work. This must be what he meant!

Roberts has landed the lead role in Syfy’s telefilm “Sharktopus,” from producer Roger Corman.

“Sharktopus” focuses on a research scientist (Roberts) and daughter who develop a hybrid shark/octopus as a military weapon. They think they can control the sharktopus using electrical implants, but they soon discover they’re powerless, as their creature goes on a spring break sharktopus attack on a beach resort in Mexico.

Declan O’Brien (“Wrong Turn 3”) will direct “Sharktopus,” which is scheduled to premiere late in 2010.

Roberts snagged Golden Globe nominations for his work in “King of the Gypsies,” “Star 80” and “Runaway Train.” He also earned an Oscar nomination for “Runaway Train.”

On the small screen, Roberts has been a regular on “Less Than Perfect” and “Crash,” while he had a memorable arc on NBC’s “Heroes” back when people still watched “Heroes.”