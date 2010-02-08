Feist, Beck, members of Wilco, Grizzly Bear join Jamie Lidell on new album

#Wilco
02.08.10 9 years ago

Jamie Lidell’s forthcoming “Compass” is pointing to the stars — namely Feist, Beck, three members of Grizzly Bear, Wilco multi-instrumentalist Pat Sansone, R&B superstar drummer James Gadson, Nikka Costa and more.

The U.K. singer and producer will drop this fourth full-length on May 18 via Warp. The title track, which can be heard below, is a bit surprising: it’s a bit slow and sad for an artist that’s better known for his Motown-hued dance tracks. Maybe he had a sit-down with Ray LaMontagne.

“I wrote every song in a month. It’s been an emotional couple of years, so I tapped into what I wanted to say and started writing,” Lidell says in a statement. “There was a lot to draw on.”

Lidell jammed with Feist and Beck on the during the latter’s latest Record Club round, which you can hear/see here. Lidell contributed to Feist’s 2007’s “The Reminder” on vocals and “energy arrangement.”

A Lidell tour announcement is immenent, and the band is promised to be “stripped-down.”

TOPICS#Wilco
TAGSbeckFEISTgrizzly bearJamie Lidellnikka costapat sansonewilco

