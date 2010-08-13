First Look: Jeff Bridges and his eyepatch in the Coen Bros.’ remake of ‘True Grit’

One of the more anticipated films of the holiday season is the Coens Bros. remake of the classic Western “True Grit.” The 1969 Henry Hathaway flick supplied John Wayne with his one and only Best Actor Oscar and tells the story of a U.S. Marshall who helps a stubborn young lady track down her father’s murderer. The new version features recent Academy Award winner Bridges in the Wayne role, but also includes Matt Damon and reunites the Coens with their “No Country for Old Men” star Josh Brolin.
Paramount Pictures released the first image of “True Grit” today which features Bridges and co-star Hailee Steinfield. Most intriguing is the eyepatch Bridge’s character wears is on his right eye. Wayne wore it on left. A nod to the original film?
More importantly, this potential Best Picture contender is on this pundit’s must-see list, has it made yours?
“True Grit” opens nationwide on Christmas day.
This is acceptable, as far as remakes go, because Wayne’s True Grit strayed from the book’s main narrative and became more about Rooster Cogburn, naturally.
However, this is the only remake of a Wayne film that I think I would find acceptable.
If anyone touches The Searchers, Stagecoach, The Quiet American, The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance, or even films like Big Jake or McClintock!… I think I would have to start hurting people. :-)
Um, The Quiet American was remade with Michael Caine & Brendan Fraser already.
Think you mean The Quiet Man, dude.
I can see all of those movies that you mentioned being remade. John Wayne’s films are mostly great, but they’re all products of their time. They had exceptional stories most of the time and nearly all of them could be updated and probably will be. You should probably start getting used to the idea if this movie is successful.
The Searchers should be untouchable.
If this is good, and Tron: Legacy is good, then Bridges will have had quite a year or so (starting from last December).
Let’s clear up a misconception on the word remake concerning this movie. The movie the Coen brothers are making is more loyal to the book, than the Wayne 1969 film was, which by the way, took liberties from the book, changing the tone and premise away from Mattie Ross and more on Rooster. This is supposed to be faithful in that this is more Mattie’s story than Rooster’s.
Yeah, I’m fine remaking almost any movie that’s 40 plus years old. An new take on a classic done by someone that knows what they’re doing doesn’t bother me nearly as much as rebooting after a couple years with a music video director. Yep, I’m talking to you Marvel.
will i hope this new version isn’t a rip off of the 1969 classic, if its different i probrably watch it though John wayne and Kim Darby were great and to tell you the truth Wayne makes these young city slicken actors trying to be a cowboy today look like Barbie’s boyfriend Ken “oh wow look im a cowboy, err..whats a stensen?!