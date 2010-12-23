Flaming Lips to release a song a month in 2011

The Flaming Lips tackled Pink Floyd’s “Dark Side of the Moon” last New Year’s Eve and part of this year. They’re playing their own “Soft Bulletin” at the end of this year. They’ve released the four-stereo “Zareeka,” stream-of-conscious double-disc “Embryonic” and a concept set on battling robots (you know).

But next year, they’re re-thinking the idea of the album as a whole. Again.

According to an interview with Rolling Stone, Wayne Coyne plans on releasing a song a month next year with his band.

“We’ll start in late January, though I’m not sure if we’ll get together exactly by then,” Coyne said. “With this new thing, we’re going to spend a lot of time recording at our houses or wherever we are at. We’ll try to release a song a month and document the song in the making, whether it takes us three or five days or a week. It’s gonna be, ‘We’re working on a song and it’s gonna be up by Friday.’ We just want to [release material] some other way.”

He says they may bundle their wares at the end of a dozen-song run, but maybe not in a traditional manner.

“The dilemma is whether we’re going to release it on vinyl, cereal boxes or some of it on toys that we make,” Coyne said. “Sometimes, the music is the simplest part of any of these things. We’ll be making these little videos that connect in the end to a bigger movie we’ll be making next year as well. It sounds like a bunch of fuckin’ work, but it’s different way of thinking about songs than just holing up.”