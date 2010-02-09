Final: Kings of Leon, Stevie Wonder, DMB, Jay-Z confirmed for 2010 Bonnaroo

The 2010 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival this year will feature Weezer, Jay-Z, Dave Matthews Band and Flaming Lips performing Pink Floyd”s “Dark Side of the Moon” alongside Stardeath and White Dwarves.

In regards to the latter headliner: If there were such thing as cannabis futures, their price would have just shot straight off the charts.

Tickets are on sale now; the festival runs June 10-13 on farmland in Manchester, Tenn., 60 miles outside of Nashville.

The National, Zac Brown Band, Medeski Martin & Wood, The Melvins, Norah Jones, John Fogerty, Phoenix, Blues Traveler, The Black Keys, Cross Canadian Ragweed, Jeff Beck, OK Go, Wale, Punch Brothers, Regina Spektor, Isis, Steve Martin (and his backing banjo band the Steep Canyon Rangers), Ingrid Michaelson, Mayer Hawthorne, Tokyo Police Club, The xx, Gwar, She & Him and others have also confirmed their participation.

The Avett Brothers announced their addition to the four-day lineup via video; they remain adorable.

Jay-Z is also on tap for this year’s Coachella Valley Music + Arts Festival in April.



Also, do you know what’s gonna be amazing? Daryl Hall with Chromeo. Just saying.

Organizers encouraged its artists to announce via various social networks — Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, the ilk — while Bonnaroo itself committed to an excruciatingly slow roll-out via its MySpace page… still going. We will post a link to the complete lineup as soon as there is one.

As previously reported, the Lips accidentally slipped that they were participating before today’s announcement.

UPDATE: Below is a complete list of artists confirmed for 2010 Bonnaroo. Note the absence of Paul McCartney and Paul Simon, both of whom were rumored to be on this year’s bill, however more acts will be added.

Dave Matthews Band

Kings of Leon

Stevie Wonder

Jay-Z

Tenacious D

Weezer

The Flaming Lips with Stardeath and White Dwarfs perform “Dark Side of the Moon”

The Dead Weather

Damian Marley & Nas

Phoenix

Norah Jones

Michael Franti & Spearhead

John Fogerty

Regina Spektor

Jimmy Cliff

LCD Soundsystem

The Avett Brothers

Thievery Corporation

Rise Against

Tori Amos

The National

Zac Brown Band

Les Claypool

John Prine

The Black Keys

Steve Martin & the Steep Canyon Rangers

Jeff Beck

Dropkick Murphys

She & Him

Against Me!

The Disco Biscuits

Daryl Hall & Chromeo

Jamey Johnson

Clutch

Bassnectar

Kid Cudi

Baaba Maal

Kris Kristofferson

Medeski Martin & Wood

The xx

GWAR

Dan Deacon Ensemble

Tinariwen

Wale

Deadmau5

The Melvins

Gaslight Anthem

Miike Snow

Nitty Gritty Dirt Band

Dr. Dog

They Might Be Giants

Punch Brothers

Isis

Blitzen Trapper

Blues Traveler

Miranda Lambert

Calexico

OK Go

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue

Martin Sexton

Lotus

Baroness

Dave Rawlings Machine

Mayer Hawthorne and the County

Japandroids

Jay Electronica

Edward Sharpe & the Magnetic Zeros

Ingrid Michaelson

The Dodos

Manchester Orchestra

The Temper Trap

Cross Canadian Ragweed

Big Sam’s Funky Nation

Carolina Chocolate Drops

Tokyo Police Club

The Entrance Band

Local Natives

Brandi Carlile

Mumford & Sons

Rebelution

Diane Birch

Monte Montgomery

Julia Nunes

The Postelles

Lucero

Here We Go Magic

Hot Rize

Neon Indian

B.O.B

Needtobreathe



