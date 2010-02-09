Final: Kings of Leon, Stevie Wonder, DMB, Jay-Z confirmed for 2010 Bonnaroo

The 2010 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival this year will feature Weezer, Jay-Z, Dave Matthews Band and Flaming Lips performing Pink Floyd”s “Dark Side of the Moon” alongside Stardeath and White Dwarves.
In regards to the latter headliner: If there were such thing as cannabis futures, their price would have just shot straight off the charts.
Tickets are on sale now; the festival runs June 10-13 on farmland in Manchester, Tenn., 60 miles outside of Nashville.
The National, Zac Brown Band, Medeski Martin & Wood, The Melvins, Norah Jones, John Fogerty, Phoenix, Blues Traveler, The Black Keys, Cross Canadian Ragweed, Jeff Beck, OK Go, Wale, Punch Brothers, Regina Spektor, Isis, Steve Martin (and his backing banjo band the Steep Canyon Rangers), Ingrid Michaelson, Mayer Hawthorne, Tokyo Police Club, The xx, Gwar, She & Him and others have also confirmed their participation.
The Avett Brothers announced their addition to the four-day lineup via video; they remain adorable.
Jay-Z is also on tap for this year’s Coachella Valley Music + Arts Festival in April.
Also, do you know what’s gonna be amazing? Daryl Hall with Chromeo. Just saying.
Organizers encouraged its artists to announce via various social networks — Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, the ilk — while Bonnaroo itself committed to an excruciatingly slow roll-out via its MySpace page… still going. We will post a link to the complete lineup as soon as there is one.
As previously reported, the Lips accidentally slipped that they were participating before today’s announcement.
UPDATE: Below is a complete list of artists confirmed for 2010 Bonnaroo. Note the absence of Paul McCartney and Paul Simon, both of whom were rumored to be on this year’s bill, however more acts will be added.
Dave Matthews Band
Kings of Leon
Stevie Wonder
Jay-Z
Tenacious D
Weezer
The Flaming Lips with Stardeath and White Dwarfs perform “Dark Side of the Moon”
The Dead Weather
Damian Marley & Nas
Phoenix
Norah Jones
Michael Franti & Spearhead
John Fogerty
Regina Spektor
Jimmy Cliff
LCD Soundsystem
The Avett Brothers
Thievery Corporation
Rise Against
Tori Amos
The National
Zac Brown Band
Les Claypool
John Prine
The Black Keys
Steve Martin & the Steep Canyon Rangers
Jeff Beck
Dropkick Murphys
She & Him
Against Me!
The Disco Biscuits
Daryl Hall & Chromeo
Jamey Johnson
Clutch
Bassnectar
Kid Cudi
Baaba Maal
Kris Kristofferson
Medeski Martin & Wood
The xx
GWAR
Dan Deacon Ensemble
Tinariwen
Wale
Deadmau5
The Melvins
Gaslight Anthem
Miike Snow
Nitty Gritty Dirt Band
Dr. Dog
They Might Be Giants
Punch Brothers
Isis
Blitzen Trapper
Blues Traveler
Miranda Lambert
Calexico
OK Go
Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue
Martin Sexton
Lotus
Baroness
Dave Rawlings Machine
Mayer Hawthorne and the County
Japandroids
Jay Electronica
Edward Sharpe & the Magnetic Zeros
Ingrid Michaelson
The Dodos
Manchester Orchestra
The Temper Trap
Cross Canadian Ragweed
Big Sam’s Funky Nation
Carolina Chocolate Drops
Tokyo Police Club
The Entrance Band
Local Natives
Brandi Carlile
Mumford & Sons
Rebelution
Diane Birch
Monte Montgomery
Julia Nunes
The Postelles
Lucero
Here We Go Magic
Hot Rize
Neon Indian
B.O.B
Needtobreathe
