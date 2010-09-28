FOX pulls ‘Lone Star,’ schedules the return of ‘Lie to Me’

The writing has been on the wall since a dismal premiere last Monday, but FOX has officially pulled “Lone Star” from its schedule, making the Texas drama the fall’s first series casualty.

FOX has scheduled the return of “Lie to Me” for Monday, Oct. 4 taking the Monday 9 p.m. slot formerly occupied by “Lone Star,” marking the end of the line for the fall’s best reviewed network pilot.

The news is disappointing for the show’s few fans, but hardly surprising. “Lone Star” was an out-of-the-box failure, drawing only 4.1 million viewers and a 1.3 rating in the key 18-49 demographic last week. With creator Kyle Killen leading a blogger campaign, “Lone Star” got a second airing this week and slipped to 3.2 million viewers and a 1.0 demographic rating.

While those numbers obviously don’t take DVR usage into consideration, they’re so low that even a massive DVR bump and heavily online viewership wouldn’t make any difference.

HitFix reached out to FOX to find out if the network is using the “c”-word (cancelled) and we were told that at this point in time, all that was being said was that the show was being replaced by “Lie to Me.” HitFix also asked about the fate of unaired episodes and we were only told that five episodes had been completed, two aired.

For now, we can only tout the return of “Lie to Me,” which FOX calls “the No. 1 broadcast drama of the summer.” The show had been previously scheduled to return on Wednesday nights at some point in the fall. It’s likely FOX will keep “Hell’s Kitchen” in its current two-hour format for as long as possible in the interim.