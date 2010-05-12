FOX renews both ‘Human Target’ and ‘Lie to Me’

Long considered one-or-the-other bubble shows, both “Human Target” and “Lie to Me” have reportedly been renewed by FOX.

According to a variety of outlets — we’ll credit The Hollywood Reporter , just for fun — FOX has given 13-episode orders for a second season of “Human Target” and a third season of “Lie to Me.”

Both dramas will undergo showrunner shifts before they return, though.

“Lie to Me,” which focuses on Tim Roth’s prevarication expert, is losing Shawn Ryan, who took over in the second season, but now has FX’s “Terriers” and the new FOX drama “Ride-Along” on his plate.

Ryan was still on-board for the remainder of the second season of “Lie to Me,” which returns to FOX on June 7.

As for “Human Target,” Season One showrunner Jonathan Steinberg will remain as executive producer, but “Chuck” veteran Matt Miller will hop from one Warner Brothers TV action-drama to another to serve as either showrunner or co-showrunner, depending on which story you read.