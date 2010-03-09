FOX summer includes ‘Good Guys,’ plus ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ and ‘Lie to Me’

It’s going to be a busy summer on FOX.

The Network That Never Sleeps formally announced its summer schedule on Tuesday (March 9). We’re going to report on what FOX announced, but let’s be honest. It’s FOX and the information in the Tuesday release already changed information from previous releases we wrote. So really, everything is subject to change.

The piece of information that has already changed includes the premiere of “The Good Guys,” a madcap buddy cop dramedy from Matt Nix (“Burn Notice”) starring Bradley Whitford, Colin Hanks and Bradley Whitford’s mustache. [“The Good Guys” was formerly “Code 58.” Before that, it was “Jack and Dan.”]

FOX has decided to launch “The Good Guys” with a special airing out of “American Idol” on May 19. The network will then pull the show and bring it back for its regular summer premiere on Monday, June 7, where it will air in the 9 p.m. hour, with the return of “Lie to Me” leading into it.

Also getting a summer return, albeit with many fewer episodes and a negligible change of renewal, is “Past Life.” Pulled after only three airings, the supernatural procedural will air two hours on Friday, May 28, with the last remaining episodes airing on June 4 and June 11 at 8 p.m.

Also providing new scripted programming during the beginning of the summer is “Glee,” which returns in April and will run new episodes through to a season finale on June 8. “Glee” fans will be able to keep up with the show in encores on Wednesday nights at 8 p.m.

The backbone of FOX’s summer will mostly continue to be unscripted programming, of course.

“So You Think You Can Dance” will premiere on May 27. After a couple weeks of audition episodes stretched across Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, “So You Think You Can Dance” will settle into its normal rhythms with two-hour episodes on Tuesdays and an hour on Wednesdays.

Also returning for the summer is “Hell’s Kitchen,” which will take two-hour blocks on Thursdays starting on June 10.

Here’s the schedule FOX sent out. Try making sense of it…

RECAP – FOX 2010 SUMMER SCHEDULE

(All times ET/PT except as noted)

MONDAY

Mondays, beginning June 7:

8:00-9:00 PM LIE TO ME (Summer Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM THE GOOD GUYS (Series Premiere)

****************************

TUESDAY

Tuesday, June 1:

8:00-9:00 PM SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE

9:00-10:00 PM GLEE

Tuesday, June 8:

8:00-9:00 PM SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE

9:00-10:00 PM GLEE (Season Finale)

Tuesdays, beginning June 15:

8:00-10:00 PM SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE

***************************

WEDNESDAY

Wednesday, May 19:

8:00-9:00 PM THE GOOD GUYS (Series Preview)

9:00-10:00 PM AMERICAN IDOL

Wednesdays, June 2 and 9:

8:00-10:00 PM SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE

Wednesdays, beginning June 16:

8:00-9:00 PM GLEE (Time Period Premiere) (Encores)

9:00-10:00 PM SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE (Time Period Premiere)

***************************

THURSDAY

Thursdays, beginning May 27:

8:00-10:00 PM SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE (Season Premiere)

Thursdays, beginning June 10:

8:00-10:00 PM HELL”S KITCHEN (Season Premiere)

***************************

FRIDAY

Friday, May 28:

8:00-10:00 PM PAST LIFE (Two-Hour Summer Premiere)

Fridays, June 4 and 11:

8:00-9:00 PM PAST LIFE (Time Period Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM HOUSE (Time Period Premiere) (Encores)

Fridays, beginning June 18:

8:00-9:00 PM BONES (Time Period Premiere) (Encores)

9:00-10:00 PM HOUSE (Encores)

***************************

SATURDAY

Saturdays (no change to lineup):

8:00-8:30 PM COPS

8:30-9:00 PM COPS

9:00-10:00 PM AMERICA”S MOST WANTED

11:00 PM-Midnight THE WANDA SYKES SHOW

Midnight-12:30 AM ANIMATION DOMINATION (Encores)

***************************

SUNDAY

Sundays, beginning June 6:

7:00-9:30 PM ANIMATION DOMINATION

9:30-10:00 PM SONS OF TUCSON