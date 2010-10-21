From ‘$#*!’ to ‘Hawaii,’ CBS picks up all five freshman shows

As fall report cards go, it’s hard to argue with this one: Five for five.

On Thursday (Oct. 21), CBS gave full-season orders to “Hawaii Five-0,” “Blue Bloods,” “Mike & Molly,” “The Defenders” and “$#*! My Dad Says,” giving the network a perfect “fall premiere” to “full season order” ratio.

Since FOX (“Lone Star”), ABC (“My Generation”) and NBC (“Outlaw”) have all canceled shows already, CBS is the only one of the Big Four networks that can claim that achievement, though there’s a solid chance that The CW, CBS’ corporate little sibling, will be able to make a similar claim if “Nikita” and “Hellcats” are ordered for full seasons.

“Everything has clicked so far this year-from development in January, to scheduling in May, to production over the summer, to marketing and publicity in the fall,” crows CBS Entertainment President Nina Tassler in a network press release. “It”s all testimony to the executives in our halls who remain restless for more success, and the amazing creative talent on our sets who continue to deliver the goods.”

The full-season pickups were hardly a surprise, as the five shows rank as the Top 5 most-watched new shows of the fall, while “Hawaii Five-0,” “Mike & Molly” and “$#*! My Dad Says” are the fall’s top three new shows among adults 18-49.

If you’re keeping score at home, “Hawaii Five-0” has been the fall’s most watched new show and it has started the season as the most DVRed program on television. With this pickup, “Hawaii Five-0” is on course to surpass the 16-episode run of “Moonlight” as star Alex O’Loughlin’s longest-running CBS drama.

“Blue Bloods” has been TV’s No. 2 new series in total viewers, comfortably ranking as Friday night’s most watched show and, despite an advanced median age, the show has regularly won its time period among adults 18-49.

“The Defenders” had been the fall’s No. 3 new drama, while “Mike & Molly” and “$#*! My Dad Says,” both heavily influenced by their powerful lead-ins, are the fall’s two top comedies.

The CBS pickups follow several days of busy pickups at NBC, which ordered full seasons of “The Event,” “Outsourced,” “Law & Order: Los Angeles,” “Chase” and “Chuck” earlier in the week.

http://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/1.2.6/jquery.min.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.validate.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.form.js

Get Instant Alerts – Breaking News from HitFix Email Address By subscribing to this e-alert, you agree to HitFix Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and to occasionally receive promotional emails from HitFix. Follow HitFix on RSS Facebook Twitter

http://images.hitfix.com/assets/580/bn_alert_newjs.js