FX reloads ‘Archer’ for a second season

#FX #Archer
02.22.10 8 years ago 2 Comments
FX has ordered up a second season of the espionage comedy “Archer.”
The 13-episode pickup will bring “Archer” back with new episodes in 2011.
There are still three original episodes of the animated comedy slated to air later this spring. Though its first seven episodes, “Archer” is averaging 1.2 million total viewers and 853,000 viewers in the 18-49 demo. The Season One finale will air on March 18.
“Executive producers Adam Reed and Matt Thompson are delivering a hilarious series and it truly earned a second season,” states FX EVP for Original Programming Nick Grad. “H. Jon Benjamin, Aisha Tyler, Jessica Walter, Chris Parnell and Judy Greer comprise one of the best voice casts of any animated series on TV.  We”re very happy with the audience response and critical acclaim for Archer and are excited to move forward with it.”
Adds Reed, the show’s creator, “We are incredibly excited about the opportunity to make a second season of ‘Archer,’ and grateful that FX has enough faith in the show to allow it to build an audience. Excelsior!”
If you aren’t watching, “Archer” airs Thursdays at 10 on FX and focuses on the marginally trained operatives of the International Secret Intelligence Service.    

Around The Web

TOPICS#FX#Archer
TAGSARCHERFXrenewalSecond Season

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP