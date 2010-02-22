FX reloads ‘Archer’ for a second season

FX has ordered up a second season of the espionage comedy “Archer.”

The 13-episode pickup will bring “Archer” back with new episodes in 2011.

There are still three original episodes of the animated comedy slated to air later this spring. Though its first seven episodes, “Archer” is averaging 1.2 million total viewers and 853,000 viewers in the 18-49 demo. The Season One finale will air on March 18.

“Executive producers Adam Reed and Matt Thompson are delivering a hilarious series and it truly earned a second season,” states FX EVP for Original Programming Nick Grad. “H. Jon Benjamin, Aisha Tyler, Jessica Walter, Chris Parnell and Judy Greer comprise one of the best voice casts of any animated series on TV. We”re very happy with the audience response and critical acclaim for Archer and are excited to move forward with it.”

Adds Reed, the show’s creator, “We are incredibly excited about the opportunity to make a second season of ‘Archer,’ and grateful that FX has enough faith in the show to allow it to build an audience. Excelsior!”

If you aren’t watching, “Archer” airs Thursdays at 10 on FX and focuses on the marginally trained operatives of the International Secret Intelligence Service.