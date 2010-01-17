George Clooney, Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet hit Paramount’s Golden Globe Party

It used to be that all the parties on Golden Globes weekend took place after the show. That’s still somewhat the case, but there are some other traditions popping up with all these stars in town eager to campaign for big ol’ Oscar.

After Friday night’s Critics Choice Awards, Saturday found four major events: an Independent Spirit Award Luncheon, the annual BAFTA Tea Party, Paramount Pictures’ second Golden Globes party at the Chateau Marmont and Lionsgate’s “Precious” event. This pundit was invited — cough — made two of the four events and boy was it stars on parade.

BAFTA’s tea party was dominated by Brits such as Emily Blunt, Helen Mirren, Christian McKay and Saoirse Ronan, but also saw a large American contingent including “The Hurt Locker’s” Jeremy Renner, Quentin Tarantino, “Up” director Pete Doctor, “Avatar” and “Titanic” producer Jon Landeau, Tom Ford, Julianne Moore, “Up in the Air’s” Anna Kendrick and Jason Reitman, “Precious” star Gabby Sibide, Claire Danes (workin’ it everywhere this weekend) and “Crazy Heart’s” Maggie Gyllenhaal. Other attendees included Euros such as “Inglourious Basterds” Diane Kruger (with boyfriend Joshua Jackson) and Christoph Waltz.

Oh, and did we mention Jane Fonda and none other than Paul McCartney stopped by? Both legends were mobbed as they entered the ballroom at the Beverly Hills Hotel and it was anything you could do to get up and say hello to either of them. However, while I was talking to a colleague outside the ball room, McCartney waved and said “hello” to both of us as he headed out. Does that constitute “meeting” one of the Fab Four? O.K., probably not, but it’s close!

I did, however, speak to Ryan Bingham who wrote and sings “The Weary Kind” in the film “Crazy Heart.” The country star admitted the awards scene was a whole new thing, but he’s thankful the song has gotten some attention (that’s an understatement). “The Weary Kind” won Best Song the night before at the Critic’s Choice Awards and is a favorite at the Globes tonight (which could go a long way to Oscar). Fans of Bingham’s should be on alert that the up and comer will be hitting the road sometime this April on a new nationwide tour.

The most charming moment of the afternoon, however, also occurred outside the ballroom. Again, speaking to a colleague, Jane Fonda made a point of tracking down Diane Kruger right in front of us to tell her how much she loved “Inglourious Basterds.” Kruger seemed stunned by Fonda’s attention and it was quite sweet to see Jackson look on with pride. Classy stuff.

After a bit of a break, your pundit made his way to the Sunset Strip where Paramount Pictures was holding its second annual Golden Globes celebration hosted by studio Chairman Brad Grey. Last year’s event had a pretty amazing turnout and beyond “Up in the Air” star George Clooney — who did show up — it was unclear who else would be in attendance besides HFPA members and industry folk. How about Leonardo DiCaprio attending with longtime friend Kate Winslet, legends Martin Scorsese and Robert De Niro, Mark Wahlberg (muscled out and in a t-shirt), the always stunning Marion Cotillard, “Entourage’s” Jeremy Piven and Kevin Connolly (an old friend of Leo’s), “Twilight” director Catherine Hardwicke, “Star Trek” stars Chris Pine and John Cho, Claire Danes (we said she’s been everywhere) and Mr. Chace Crawford (seriously tall)?

Highlights included Leo puffing on his cigar in a corner of the VIP “winners circle,” Wahlberg overjoyed to run into his “Departed” director Scorsese and my conversation with “Scott Pilgrim vs. the World” and “Shaun of the Dead” director Edgar Wright.

Wait. I know what you’re thinking, “What was Edgar Wright doing at a ritzy awards party?”

Well, Wright accompanied Ms. Anna Kendrick and while she chatted away with some other guests I was able to ask the filmmaker all about “Pilgrim.” The funniest revelation was that judging by the twitter response Wright joked that it seems more people may be interested in when the trailer is coming out than when the movie is (this fan will take both). He also said he didn’t think he’d finish the picture until May, it will be PG-13 (I stupidly thought it was in question) and Bryan O’Mally actually used some of their lines from the script for books four and five. Needless to say, quite a nice gent and look forward to seeing “Pilgrim” and chatting with him down the road.

The Paramount party also had a string of old-school, C-list celebs from Sally Kellerman to Corbin Bernsen in the house, but anyone who wasn’t A-list had to wait for an extended period at the valet once the night was over. Beyond Joe Jonas hiding behind some guests from the paparazzi for his car, this prognosticator will always remember — of all things mind you — veteran character actor Seymour Cassel (“Rushmore”) mocking the lead valet by yelling out every so often, “Get that goddamn Prius out of here!”

(Eh, let’s just say it went over well with the buzzed crowd in attendance.)

The party continues tonight as the worlds of TV and Movies come together at the 67th Golden Globes Awards. Whose excited? Look for complete coverage on HitFix begining around 3:00 PM PST/ 6:00 PM EST including a live blog of the show from yours truly.

As the season heats up, look for breaking awards season news and commentary daily on Awards Campaign. For the latest, follow @HitFixGregory on Twitter.