‘Glee’ has nothing on B.o.B. on next week’s album chart preview

Move over Justin Bieber, there’s a new kid in town. B.o.B’s â€œB.o.B. Presents: The Adventures of Bobby Rayâ€Â will come in at No. 1 next week on the album chart. The debut set has already spawned a No. 1 single with â€œNothing on You.â€

It’s too soon to tell whether the No. 2 spot will be a little bit country or a little bit rock and roll as Welsh rockers Bullet for My Valentine and country budding superstar Lady Antebellum are duking it out for the runner up slot.

Two other debuts should land in the top 10, including Melissa Etheridge’s 10th studio album, â€œFearless Loveâ€ which looks good to come in at No. 7and iCarly star Miranda Cosgrove’s â€œSparks Flyâ€ will bow at No. 8. Courtney Love’s reimagined Hole, despite her massive promotional trail, looks like she’ll have to settle for No. 14 or so with â€œNobody’s Daughter.â€

This week’s chart topper, the Glee cast’s â€œThe Power of Madonnaâ€ has enough staying power to stay in the top 10, but just barely, as it hangs in at No. 8, according to Hits Daily Double.

