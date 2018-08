‘Glee’ has nothing on B.o.B. on next week’s album chart preview

Move over Justin Bieber, there’s a new kid in town. B.o.B’s “B.o.B. Presents: The Adventures of Bobby Ray” will come in at No. 1 next week on the album chart. The debut set has already spawned a No. 1 single with “Nothing on You.”

It’s too soon to tell whether the No. 2 spot will be a little bit country or a little bit rock and roll as Welsh rockers Bullet for My Valentine and country budding superstar Lady Antebellum are duking it out for the runner up slot.

Two other debuts should land in the top 10, including Melissa Etheridge’s 10th studio album, “Fearless Love” which looks good to come in at No. 7and iCarly star Miranda Cosgrove’s “Sparks Fly” will bow at No. 8. Courtney Love’s reimagined Hole, despite her massive promotional trail, looks like she’ll have to settle for No. 14 or so with “Nobody’s Daughter.”

This week’s chart topper, the Glee cast’s “The Power of Madonna” has enough staying power to stay in the top 10, but just barely, as it hangs in at No. 8, according to Hits Daily Double.

Â