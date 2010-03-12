‘Glee’ live tour adds more dates

03.13.10 8 years ago
Due to popular demand, the “Glee Live! In Concert!,” tour has been expanded, though that won’t do much good for fans outside of the tour’s limited radius.

The “Glee” concert tour has added four dates, bringing its total number of shows to 11, however, the number of cities for the tour remains unchanged, with the addition of two more shows at Los Angeles’ Gibson Amphitheater and New York’s Radio City Music Hall.

“We are so excited to announce that we are adding more concerts in L.A. and New York,” says series co-creator Ryan Murphy in a network release. “The enthusiasm of the fans during the pre-sale has been incredibly gratifying and beyond anyone”s expectations. This series is a labor of love for all of us and I am thrilled to say that we are putting together a show that will wow everyone from the most jaded concert-goer to the most passionate ‘Gleek.'”

“Glee Live! In Concert!” runs from May 15 through May 30, with two shows in Chicago and one in Phoenix in addition to the eight New York and Los Angeles shows.

Series stars stars Lea Michele (Rachel), Cory Monteith (Finn), Amber Riley (Mercedes), Chris Colfer (Kurt), Kevin McHale (Artie), Jenna Ushkowitz (Tina), Mark Salling (Puck), Dianna Agron (Quinn), Naya Rivera (Santana), Heather Morris (Brittany), Harry Shum, Jr. (Mike) and Dijon Talton (Matt) will sing and dance their ways through hit songs from the Golden Globe-winning musical-dramedy’s soundtrack.

2010 Glee Live! In Concert! dates:

 

May 15            Phoenix, AZ                 Dodge Theatre

May 20            Los Angeles, CA         Gibson Amphitheatre

May 21            Los Angeles, CA         Gibson Amphitheatre

May 22            Los Angeles, CA       Gibson Amphitheatre           MATINEE ADDED!

May 22            Los Angeles, CA       Gibson Amphitheatre           EVENING SHOW ADDED!

May 25            Chicago, IL                  Rosemont Theatre

May 26            Chicago, IL                  Rosemont Theatre

May 28            New York City, NY       Radio City Music Hall

May 29            New York City, NY    Radio City Music Hall           MATINEE ADDED!

May 29             New York City, NY       Radio City Music Hall

May 30            New York City, NY    Radio City Music Hall           EVENING SHOW ADDED!

