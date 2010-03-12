‘Glee’ live tour adds more dates

Due to popular demand, the “Glee Live! In Concert!,” tour has been expanded, though that won’t do much good for fans outside of the tour’s limited radius.
The “Glee” concert tour has added four dates, bringing its total number of shows to 11, however, the number of cities for the tour remains unchanged, with the addition of two more shows at Los Angeles’ Gibson Amphitheater and New York’s Radio City Music Hall.
“We are so excited to announce that we are adding more concerts in L.A. and New York,” says series co-creator Ryan Murphy in a network release. “The enthusiasm of the fans during the pre-sale has been incredibly gratifying and beyond anyone”s expectations. This series is a labor of love for all of us and I am thrilled to say that we are putting together a show that will wow everyone from the most jaded concert-goer to the most passionate ‘Gleek.'”
“Glee Live! In Concert!” runs from May 15 through May 30, with two shows in Chicago and one in Phoenix in addition to the eight New York and Los Angeles shows.
Series stars stars Lea Michele (Rachel), Cory Monteith (Finn), Amber Riley (Mercedes), Chris Colfer (Kurt), Kevin McHale (Artie), Jenna Ushkowitz (Tina), Mark Salling (Puck), Dianna Agron (Quinn), Naya Rivera (Santana), Heather Morris (Brittany), Harry Shum, Jr. (Mike) and Dijon Talton (Matt) will sing and dance their ways through hit songs from the Golden Globe-winning musical-dramedy’s soundtrack.
2010 Glee Live! In Concert! dates:
May 15 Phoenix, AZ Dodge Theatre
May 20 Los Angeles, CA Gibson Amphitheatre
May 21 Los Angeles, CA Gibson Amphitheatre
May 22 Los Angeles, CA Gibson Amphitheatre MATINEE ADDED!
May 22 Los Angeles, CA Gibson Amphitheatre EVENING SHOW ADDED!
May 25 Chicago, IL Rosemont Theatre
May 26 Chicago, IL Rosemont Theatre
May 28 New York City, NY Radio City Music Hall
May 29 New York City, NY Radio City Music Hall MATINEE ADDED!
May 29 New York City, NY Radio City Music Hall
May 30 New York City, NY Radio City Music Hall EVENING SHOW ADDED!
