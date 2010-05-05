Gucci Mane fires management, starts new label from jail

Gucci Mane may be serving prison time for the time being, but it’s not keeping him from getting business done.

The rising rapper has severed ties with manager Debrah Antney, who — you may recall — is also the recently fired manager from Nicki Minaj’s camp. He also let go of booking agent Johnnie Cabbell of Hitt Afta Hitt Enterprises, which sounds like a fake name anyway. Both those characters are named in a lawsuit after promoters figured out they were booking shows for Gucci Mane even though they knew the rapper was headed to jail.



Gucci has signed on with First Avenue for management and CAA for agency instead. And will be putting our records on his newly launched 1017 Brick Squad imprint. But who’s distributing that puppy? No word yet, but collabos Waka Flocka Flame and OJ Da Juiceman have signed on.



No prison release date has been named for the Mane, but he’s apparently billed on HOT 97’s annual Summer Jam in New Jersey on June 6. What, is this a field trip?

