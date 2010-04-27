HBO unveils ‘True Blood’ minisodes, new poster

HBO is putting a tremendous amount of effort into keeping viewers from forgetting that the third season of “True Blood” is coming on June 13.

In addition to the weekly posters and “Waiting Sucks” teasers, HBO has also begun a series of six minisodes, featuring the regular “True Blood” cast in all-new scenes that aren’t part of past or future seasons.

“The minisodes provide a wonderful and rare opportunity to take a deeper look into Bon Temps and the characters that live in this colorful town,” states series creator Alan Ball. “The scenes are so much fun, and the performances as stellar as always. I can’t wait to share them with everyone, old fans and new.”

The first minisode premiered on Yahoo! on Tuesday (April 27) and will then be available for streaming and sharing at HBO.com and on the official “True Blood” Facebook page on Wednesday. We’ll be sure to embed that minisode tomorrow.

The 3-to-5 minute clips were shot on series locations using the “True Blood” production team and include the characters of Sookie, Bill, Eric, Tara, Sam, Jason, Lafayette, Jessica and Pam.

“We can’t think of a better way to quench fans” thirst for ‘True Blood’ than to give them six, entirely new minisodes that let them step back into the amazing world created by Alan Ball,” states Zach Enterlin, Vice President of Advertising and Promotion, HBO. “The minisodes are a perfect way to reward fans of the series while simultaneously exposing new, interested viewers to the show.”

HBO already released 13 new images from Season Three. Adding to the fun and anticipation is a new official cast poster.

Check it out: