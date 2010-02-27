HitFix Interview: Randy Bailey talks ‘Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains’

In this “Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains” season, should the first castaway evicted from the Villains tribe be considered the most villainous of all or the least villainous?

If it’s the latter, then Thursday (February 25) night’s Tribal Council only confirms what I’ve been saying about Randy Bailey since “Survivor: Gabon.” Randy is surly and crotchety and terse and an assortment of other synonyms meaning the same thing, but he’s not a Villain.Â

He’s just a prickly guy with high expectations for people around him and absolutely no filter when it comes to sharing that opinion, especially with the cameras rolling. In fact, most of the time, Randy’s reaction to laziness, apathy and general listlessness from his fellow castaways is what I imagine my own reaction would be.Â

So on Thursday’s episode, the Villains voted Randy out for no good reason. It wasn’t that they hated him or that he wasn’t working around camp. He mostly got voted off because he wasn’t Parvati and people like Russell and Boston Rob needed an excuse to keep the bikini-clad sylph around.Â

But don’t think Randy’s bitter about it…

Oh, who are we kidding? Randy’s plenty bitter, which makes his exit interview with HitFix all the more interesting, as he pulls no punches about Boston Rob, Parvati and the rest…

HitFix: I’ve gotta start by saying that while I may be in the minority, in your first season, I never felt like you were a villain. Did you feel like a villain?

Randy Bailey: [Five second pause.] I’ve answered this a bunch today. There’s two types of Villains: There’s the villain that I was in Gabon, which is someone that’s critical, tells it like it is, but he’s also loyal. I never screwed over anybody. Whether or not I was capable of it if I’d lasted longer? We’ll never never know. Then there’s the other kind of Villain, which is douchebag type of Villain, the Boston Rob or Russell, who make a career of screwing over friends. They try to make fools out of people.

HitFix: Those attributes you listed, though, they don’t sound like villainous qualities. Is it a problem with the game of “Survivor” that in this context, they become villainous?

RB: [Eight second pause.] You know, I don’t know. The only thing that I was guilty of in Gabon was coming to challenges ready to play. Then when people sucked, I told the audience that they sucked. I don’t know if that’s a problem with the game or not.

HitFix: It seems like a heroic trait, but sometimes it isn’t portrayed that way.

RB: [No pause at all.] Exactly.

HitFix: When you looked at the players on the Heroes side, did you see similar inconsistencies in terms of what constituted a Hero?

RB: [Four second pause.] Yeah. Stephenie’s an interesting case for a Hero. She’s already played twice and, in my opinion, she was kinda a hero the first time, but more of a Villain the second time. Cirie is another interesting one. She’s done a lot of screwing over of people. I think Cirie’s a great game play, but I don’t know. Maybe it’s the likability factor. The audience is supposed to not like me and they’re supposed to like Rupert and James and Colby, because they’re cool, fun guys.

HitFix: When you did this for the first time, did you realize you’d be positioned as someone the audience wasn’t supposed to like?

RB: [10 second pause.] I think I was on the casting radar for a long time, the first time I played. They were just waiting for the perfect batch of idiots for me to play with. So I would tell it like it was. A lot of people appreciated the way I was. A lot of people can’t stand the way I was. I’m not sure which side of the fence you’re coming from, but from what you said earlier, I think you’re on my side of the fence. The whole idea of Heroes vs. Villains, there are hero qualities in every villain and there are villain qualities in every hero and it’s kinda arbitrary where some of us ended up.

HitFix: I’ve been asking this to all of the booted contestants, but it seems even more relevant in this light. Do you think the game would have progressed any differently this season if the Heroes and Villains had been integrated on two teams from the beginning?

RB: [Four second pause.] Yeah, everything that happens on “Survivor,” there a million different paths that the game can go. Who knows? If they’d voted Parvati out last night instead of me, there’s a million different things that could have happened and we’ll never know. I went into the game thinking that the straight Heroes vs. Villains was not going to last a long time. On Day 10 [in Gabon], we divided up into new tribes and I was planning on that happening again and whether or not it ends up happening, I don’t know, because I didn’t last that long. And if I had hooked up with some of the Heroes, I’m sure it would have been just like the Villains tribe. I would liked some of them and I would have disliked some of them.

HitFix: When you saw who your tribemates were, were you able to get a sense of how the game would go? Were you happy to see the people you were playing with or were you concerned instantly?

RB: [Three second pause.] I was happy at first. I didn’t become concerned until two or three days into camp when I saw that the three girls — Danielle, Parvati and Courtney — were doing absolutely nothing and they did not seem concerned with that, which told me that they’re safe and they know it, which made me concerned for my own well-being.Â

HitFix: Parvati seems to be reverting to her original “Survivor” strategy, the flirt-heavy game. Have the other players just never watched this show before or is there something magical about Parvati?

RB: [Six second pause.] Not to me there’s not. I like Parvati. I like her inside the game and I like her outside of the game, but I still wanted her voted off first. Her flirting does not faze me in the slightest.

HitFix: But why is it so effective on everyone else?

RB: [Seven second pause.] I don’t think it’s effective on everyone. It certainly works on Russell and it certainly works on Boston Rob. It doesn’t work at all on Coach and the jury’s still out on Tyson. I don’t know how it’s effective. Maybe it’s a 50-year-old thing versus a 30-year-old thing. Maybe I don’t have as much testosterone running through my veins anymore, so I’m immune to that crap.

HitFix: Going into what we saw of the Tribal Council last night, it appeared that there was at least the remote possibility Parvati might still get voted off. Was that the case, or were you certain you were done going in?

RB: [No pause.] Oh, absolutely. I knew before the Immunity Challenge that if we lost, I was gone.

HitFix: You did two very symbolic things in the Tribal Council. Talk me through the burning of your buff and writing Boston Rob’s name down.

RB: [Two second pause, but more of a laugh.] OK. The burning of the buff was completely spontaneous. I didn’t know I was going to do it until I did it. It was frustration. It wasn’t anger. It was frustration, just like, “You guys don’t want to listen to logic? I’m done with you and I’m done with ‘Survivor.’ I don’t need this buff, let’s burn it.”

HitFix: And the Rob vote?

RB: Voting for Boston Rob… Several meanings there and I don’t mean to try to sound philosophical or anything. One was for the way he played in Season 20. I blamed him for not going to bat for me and why he chose to go that route, I don’t know. He was a problem. He claims that he’s been on “Survivor” three times and every time he’s been in the buffoon tribe? The common denominator there is that he was in all three of those tribes. I wasn’t in the other two. Neither was Coach. Neither was Tyson. Neither were any of us. And, I don’t like and I don’t respect the way Boston Rob plays. I didn’t respect him in “All-Stars.” He didn’t even make the jury the first time he played the game. It’s not just a game. Lex was right. It’s life. You’re out there with these people, if you’re lucky, for 39 days. People like Boston Rob and Russell seem more concerned in making a funny blindside or a good episode of TV than they are in playing the game honorably.Â

HitFix: But you said you made the vote to send a message. A message to who? And what message?

RB: It wasn’t a message to Boston Rob. It was a message to my friends left. Get this guy out, cuz he’s trouble. And we’ve all seen it. He’s trouble just the way Parvati’s a force.

HitFix: Last question: You’ve done this twice. Would you do it again?

RB: [11 second pause.] Probably not. It would have to be some sort of themed season where I had a fair shot, maybe something like Old People vs. Young people. I would consider something like that if the playing field were somewhat level. But no… I probably wouldn’t do it again.

