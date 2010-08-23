Are Carey Mulligan and Bryan Cranston going on a ‘Drive’ with Ryan Gosling?

Carey Mulligan may have already gotten ‘An Education,” now it may be time to ‘Drive.”

The Hollywood Reporter”s Risky Business blog is reporting that the actress and “Breaking Bad” star Bryan Cranston are in negotiations to join the Nicolas Winding Refn-directed action thriller. Ryan Gosling is already set to star.

“Drive” is an adaptation, penned by Hossein Amini (“Killshot”), of the James Sallis novel. The plot puts Gosling as a “nameless Hollywood stuntman” who”s a getaway driver for robberies in his spare time. Mulligan would act as an ex-con”s girlfriend who ends up in the passenger seat when a heist goes wrong and the stuntman goes on the run. No word yet who Cranston would play.

Bold Films, OddLot Entertainment and Marc Platt Productions are helming the project, which starts lensing in Los Angeles next month. There is no domestic distributor signed on yet.

Mulligan stars in Oliver Stone”s “Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps,” out next month, and in “Never Let Me Go,” which will get its premiere at this year”s Toronto Film Festival. Cranston is up for an Emmy for “Bad,” and is shooting for “The Lincoln Lawyer” now.