It looks like ‘Sherlock Holmes 2’ has its Moriarty, and he’s a mad man

The entire time I wrote at Ain’t It Cool News under the name of “Moriarty,” I was inundated with Sherlock Holmes knick-knacks and trinkets and toys and books and other Arthur Conan Doyle ephemera. People sent me truly amazing things over the years, all celebrating Sherlock Holmes and his most infamous of opponents, Professor Moriarty. Just recently, a friend gifted me with this stunning hand-crafted chess set using all of the characters in the stories to represent both sides of the board.
It is inevitable that the producers of the big giant “Sherlock Holmes” series for Warner Bros. are going to bring the good Professor into the films. In the first one, he has handled as a shadowy figure, with only his hands showing. There have been any number of rumors about who would play the part in the sequel, with names including Brad Pitt and Daniel Day-Lewis.
Now it looks like the role has officially been filled, and the choice is somewhat surprising. It seems like they’re not trying to just find a big movie star for the part, but have instead gone with an actor whose onscreen intelligence will be a fair match for Robert Downey Jr. as Holmes. That’s the key, since you have to put someone in the part who will seem like a righteous challenge for the character, and since Moriarty is the only person who Holmes is intellectually challenged by, we have to sense that onscreen.
If you’ve seen the BBC’s recent series, “Sherlock,” then it’s obvious that these characters still have a lot of flexibility left in them. You can refigure them in many different ways, as long as the core relationships are intact and as long as you’re playing with the classic version of the characters for a reason. What I liked about the Guy Ritchie film is that it’s a very modern take, but in a period setting, and they’re not running from the history of the characters, but they’re also not just telling the same stories that Holmes fans already know.
I’m excited to see what they do with Moriarty as a character. If you know Jared Harris’s work, then you know how good he can be. He’s excellent on “Mad Men” right now, and he’s been building this amazing character actor resume steadily for about twenty years now. It’s hard sometimes when your father is a legend, like Richard Harris undeniably is, but Jared Harris has absolutely established his own identity as a performer, and I think it’s really strong casting.
So between Harris, Stephen Fry being cast as Mycroft, and Naomi Rapace as a major character of some sort, it looks like “Sherlock Holmes 2” will, at the very least, have a great cast.
Now let’s see if they’ve got a story to support all these players.
Drew,
I’ve often been curious about how much television you’re able to squeeze into your schedule. I remember you making some comment about Mad Men a while ago, I think maybe in a Revolutionary Road article, and didn’t seem very engaged by it.
Do you actually watch Mad Men and have watched Harris’ character grow in the show? It’s an incredibly well done show and there’s a reason Alan’s blog comments explode when he does the recap for each episode.
I’ll always think of him as planning to blow a hole in the fabric of the universe in order to find and kill Leonard Nimoy.
Still think it would have been fun to have Pitt play the role. Pitt-y. Heh.
For a moment your headline had me thinking that Mel Gibson got the gig.
I really REALLY enjoyed Ritchie’s Homlmes and I’m happy to see he’s still guiding the follow up and they are showing obvious care and thought with how they are proceeding. Nice to see something fun like this come with some art and genuine filmmaking style.
And yeah Harris is pretty amazing on Mad Men. This season has been a stunner almost every week so far.
I’m kind of annoyed and bummed about this to my mind Daniel Day-Lewis is THE perfect actor for this part and I mean everything about him is how Moriarty should be. Physically he fits Conan-Doyles description to a T, he’s got the perfect onscreen persona for it as well I really don’t understand how Ritchie and company couple throw everything and the kitchen sink at Day-Lewis till he agreed!
Completely agree with you on Day Lewis, he would have been so amazing and deliciously sinister. Got hopes for Harris though, hope he’s got some of his old man’s powers.
Jared Harris is a super talented actor! I’m very excited for his contribution to the sequel. His track record is varied and impressive, and he has more than earned his place to be considered for roles in all types of things.
His father is a legend, and if people would stop comparing him maybe the poor guy could stand in his own sun. I hope for that. It’s not easy being the kid of an icon, I’m sure, but it is easy for douchebags to not do any research about who and what they are talking about, and have stupid opinions about people’s talent and heritage.
Meanwhile, Daniel Day-Lewis was horrendous in “Nine,” so big budget whiz-bang-fests I’m happy for him to stay away from.
When Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise were cast in “Interview With the Vampire,” I vomited all over myself, because the roles were HORRIBLY miscast with A-listers. *hurl* And don’t get me started about Halle Berry as Storm, OR Catwoman. *double hurl*
Knock ’em dead, Jared! Woooooooooo!
Although I was soooo looking forward to DDL bringing the heavy, let’s face it, he outguns Downey with his mouth closed. Moriarty is supposed to be the evil equal and Downey doesn’t come across as brilliant, just brilliantly clever. Harris’s work on Mad Men has been great but he lacks Daniel Day Lewis’s explosiveness which frankly makes him a better pairing for Downey’s Sherlock-lite.
