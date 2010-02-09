Jeff Probst reaches new ‘Survivor’ deal

When CBS renewed “Survivor” for another two-season year last month, the network press release very conspicuously failed to mention the show’s longtime host Jeff Probst, prompting a wave of concern amongst fans. Worry not, “Survivor” devotees.

On Tuesday (Feb. 9), CBS formally announced that Probst will return as “Survivor” host and executive producer for the 21st and 22nd installments of the franchise.

“I am thrilled to continue working with (the) ‘Survivor’ family for another year,” Probst says in the network statement. “Even in my wildest dreams, I couldn’t have predicted we’d still be going strong 10 years later.”

Adds executive producer Mark Burnett, “Jeff is an amazing creative talent and an integral part of the ‘Survivor’ team-both on camera and, equally as important, as a producer. For 20 seasons, he has earned the trust of the audience and the respect of ‘Survivor’s’ castaways. We are excited that he will continue with the show for another year and together our team will provide the high quality entertainment our fans have grown to expect.”

The show’s lone on-camera constant since “Survivor” premiered in 2000, Probst has won two straight Emmys as Outstanding Host for a Reality Competition series. The show has largely monopolized Probst’s schedule, though his feature writing-directing debut “Finder’s Fee” had a limited release in 2001. Probst’s long-delayed pilot/special “Life for the Moment” aired on CBS earlier this year with disappointing returns.

“Jeff is a multi-faceted creative talent,” states Nina Tassler, President, CBS Entertainment. “On the screen he’s a gifted and versatile host, and behind-the-scenes he’s a smart and intuitive producer. We look forward to him snuffing out more torches and whipping up new ideas next season.”

The 20th “Survivor” installment, an all-star “Heroes vs. Villains” season, has its two-hour premiere on Thursday, Feb. 11.